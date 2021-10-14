Technology News
loading
Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme With 11th Gen Intel Processors, Windows 11 Launched

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme both will be available for orders starting December 9 globally.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 October 2021 12:38 IST
Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme With 11th Gen Intel Processors, Windows 11 Launched

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is touted to be the smallest 13-inch fully rugged laptop

Highlights
  • Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme unveiled
  • Both new laptops come with TPM 2.0 ControlVault for advanced security
  • Dell Latitude Rugged models have optional 5G support

Dell has refreshed its Latitude Rugged laptops portfolio by bringing two new models — Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. The latest Dell Latitude Rugged models come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors and run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Dell has offered optional 5G support on both Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. The laptops are also claimed to deliver an improved battery life of up to 25 hours, along with fast charging support and dual hot-swappable batteries. Dell's latest Latitude Rugged models will compete against durable laptops offered by companies including Panasonic Toughbook and Getac.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme availability

The new Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme will be available for orders in global markets starting December 9. Pricing details are yet to be revealed.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme specifications

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme both run on Windows 11 and come with daylight-readable displays, with up to 1,400 nits of brightness and glove-touch support. The laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors, along with an optional vPro integrated platform. There is also TPM 2.0 ControlVault for advanced security. On the connectivity front, the new machines have Wi-Fi 6E as well as optional 5G support.

Dell has provided dual hot-swappable batteries on both Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme that are rated to deliver up to 25 hours of power on a single charge. You will also get Express Charge Boost that is touted to offer up to 35 percent of charge in 20 minutes.

In terms of differences, Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged carries a 14-inch screen, while Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme carries a 13-inch display. The Latitude 5430 Rugged also comes with an IP53-rated build and is claimed to be drop-tested from up to three feet. It comes with an optional discrete graphics card and its weight starts at 1.97 kilograms.

dell latitude 5430 rugged image Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged comes with a 14-inch display
Photo Credit: Dell

 

Dell compares the Latitude 5430 Rugged with Panasonic Toughbook 55 and Getac S410, claiming that it is the lightest model in the 14-inch semi-rugged laptop series.

The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme, on the other hand, comes with a more tough build that is IP65 certified and drop tested from up to six feet. It also includes the optional 1,400-nit display that has gloved multi-touch capability.

On the basis of an internal comparison with Panasonic Toughbook CF31 and Getac B360, Dell claims that the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is the smallest 5G-capable 13-inch fully-rugged laptop.

Both new Latitude Rugged models come with Dell Optimizer software that is claimed to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimise system performance based on usage. The laptops are targeted at customers working in industries including oil and gas, first responders, as well as government and law enforcement.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
