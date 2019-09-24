Dell has expanded its portfolio of laptops and all-in-desktops (AIOs) in India by launching a total of 12 new products across the Inspiron, XPS, G-series, and Alienware lineup. Dell has equipped its PC portfolio with the 10th gen Intel processors, aside from a host of other hardware upgrades. For example, the new Dell XPS series laptops now pack an OLED display with a self-lighting pixel technology for completely turning off the pixels to achieve the best black shade for higher contrast. The company has also given an aesthetic makeover to multiple products across its 2-in-1 and AIO desktop portfolio.

Dell XPS series

Starting with the premium XPS laptops, Dell has launched two new devices – the Dell XPS 13 (7390) and the Dell XPS 15 (7590). The Dell XPS 13 (7390) packs up to a 13.3-inch 4K (3,840 x 2160 pixels) OLED display, while the XPS 15 (7590) comes equipped with up to a 15.6-inch 4K (3,840 x 2160 pixels) OLED panel. The Dell XPS 13 (7390) can be configured with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor paired with up to 16GB RAM 512GB of PCIe SSD.

The larger Dell XPS 15 (7590) packs up to a 9th gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor ticking alongside up to 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The Dell XPS 15 (7590) will go on sale starting September 24 priced at Rs. 1,66,990 for the base variant, while the Dell XPS 13 (7390) will be available from October 2 onwards starting at Rs. 1,13,990.

Dell Inspiron series

Talking about the new Dell Inspiron series laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) packs up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor paired with a maximum 20GB of RAM, dual 1TB HDD + 512GGB SSD, and optional Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics. It features a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) anti-glare LED display and will be available from October 11 at a starting price of Rs. 42,990.

Dell Inspiron 7000 series 2-in-1 convertibles pack up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor.

The Inspiron 15 5000 (5590) features an identical display, but reduces the amount of RAM and storage to 16GB and 512GB SSD respectively. The graphics on this laptop go up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB VRAM. It will be available September 24 onwards priced at Rs. 41,999 for the base model.

Packing a slightly smaller display is the Dell Inspiron 14 (5490), which features a 14-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) panel and is powered by up to the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. It will be up for grabs starting September 24 at a starting price of Rs. 57,990 in India.

On the other hand, the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) also features a 14-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display and draws power from the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor ticking alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. It comes equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics and will go on sale starting at Rs. 86,890 from October 2 onwards.

Coming to Dell's new 2-in-1 devices, the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 (7391) sports a 13.3-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display. It is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The sleek 2-in-1 Dell laptop will go on sale starting October 2 carrying a price tag of Rs. 90,290 for the base variant.

Dell Inspiron AIO desktops

Dell's new AIO desktops launched in India include the Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) AIO and the Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) AIO. The Dell Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) AIO features a 27-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display, while the Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) AIO offers a smaller 23.8-inch panel with the same resolution.

Dell Inspiron 24 features a 23.8-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display.

Both the Dell Inspiron series AIOs can be configured with up to a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor ticking alongside a peak 32GB of RAM, dual 1TB HDD and 512GB NVMe SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics with 2GB VRAM.

The Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) AIO will be available starting at Rs. 59,990, while the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) AIO will set buyers back by Rs. 99,990 for the base model. Both the Dell Inspiron series AIOs are now available from the official Dell website and authorised retail stores.

Dell Gaming laptops

In addition to AIOs and notebooks, Dell has also brought two new gaming laptops to India – the Dell Alienware m15 R2 and the Dell G3 15 (3590). The Dell Alienware m15 R2 packs up to a 15-inch UHD (2840 x 2160) OLED display and can be configured with up to an octa-core 9th gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor. It is paired with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics with 8GB VRAM. The beastly gaming laptop will go on sale starting September 24 priced at Rs. 1,88,490 for the base configuration.

Dell has launched the Alienware m15 R2 and Dell G3 15 (3590) gaming laptops in India as well.

The more affordable Dell G3 15 (3590) packs a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. It can be configured with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750HQ hexa-core processor paired with up to 32GB of RAM and dual 1TB HDD + 512GB PCIe SSD storage. Graphics options on the Dell G-series gaming laptop go up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB of VRAM. It is now available to purchase starting at Rs. 70,990 for the base model.