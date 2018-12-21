NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dell Inspiron 5480, Inspiron 5580 Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 36,900

21 December 2018
Dell Inspiron 5480, Inspiron 5580 Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 36,900

Highlights

  • The 14-inch Dell Inspiron 5480 laptop starts at Rs. 36,990
  • The 15-inch Dell Inspiron 5580 will begin from Rs. 37,990
  • They will be available in Platinum Silver, Burgundy, and Ink colours

Dell India on Friday launched two new Inspiron 5000 series laptops with 8th generation Intel chips and Dell Cinema software for an immersive experience. The 14-inch Dell Inspiron 5480 laptop starts at Rs. 36,990 while the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 5580 will begin from Rs. 37,990, the company said in a statement.  They will be available in three colour options, Platinum Silver, Burgundy, and Ink, exclusively from the Dell India website.

"Tech-savvy users who know how to get the maximum from their notebook and are looking for style statements when it comes to personal technology will surely appreciate these machines," said Alen Joe Jose, Director-Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India.

The laptops has Whiskey Lake 8th Generation Intel Core i3, Core i5 & Core i7 processor variants, with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, full-HD anti-glare IPS display and the Dell Cinema software for personal theatre experience. Intel Optane Memory is also offered.

Weighing 1.48kg (starting), the two variants come with narrow borders that emphasise the screen and help minimise distractions.  A three-sided narrow border is available on the 14-inch and a 2-sided narrow border on the 15-inch variant. For users who collaborate on video, there is a miniaturised, 4-element lens webcam on the 14-inch option that utilises "Temporal Noise Reduction" to increase image quality, even in the low-light conditions, said the company. 

Dell Inspiron 5480, Inspiron 5580 Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 36,900
