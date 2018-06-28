American computer manufacturer Dell on Thursday announced the launch of two new All-in-One desktops in its Inspiron range - the Inspiron 22 3000 AIO and the Inspiron 24 3000 AIO - in the Indian market. Key highlights of both the AIO desktops include full-HD anti-glare IPS displays, inbuilt stereo speakers, and pop-up front-facing webcams. The portfolio also comes with the Dell Cinema suite of features the likes of which include Waves MaxxAudio Pro, SmartByte, Dell CinemaStream, and Dell CinemaSound. Both of the computers run Windows 10 Home.

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 AIO, Inspiron 24 3000 AIO price in India, availability

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 AIO price in india is Rs. 29,990 for the AMD A6-9225 processor variant. The Intel processor variants for both the Inspiron 22 3000 AIO and Inspiron 24 3000 AIO start at Rs. 34,590. Both desktops are now available for purchase in India on Dell.co.in, Dell exclusive offline stores, multi-brand outlets, and Croma stores in Black and White colour options.

Dell Inspiron 22 3000 AIO, Inspiron 24 3000 AIO specifications

With a 21.5-inch IPS anti-glare LED display, the Inspiron 22 3000 AIO comes with multiple processor options including an Intel Pentium 4415U (up to 2.3GHz), 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7130U (2.7GHz), and a 7th Gen AMD A6-9225 with Radeon R4 graphics. On the other hand, the Inspiron 24 3000 AIO sports a 23.8-inch display and processor options include the 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7130U (2.7GHz) and the 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U.

The Inspiron 22 3000 AIO comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2400MHz and 1TB 5400RPM HDD. Connectivity on the AIO desktop includes dual Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 HDMI-out, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Rear of the desktop has port slots to accommodate for two USB 2.0, two USB 3.1 Gen 1, a headphone jack, one RJ-45, and one HDMI-out, while there is also one 3:1 SD card reader on the side.

The Dell Inspiron 24 3000 AIO, on the other hand, has 4GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD, alongside Intel HD graphics 620 with shared graphics memory. Ports on this AIO include one USB 2.0, three USB 3.1 Gen 1, one audio jack, one RJ-45, and one HDMI-out. As for wireless connectivity, it comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz) and Bluetooth 4.1. There is a side slot for one 3:1 SD card reader.

The Inspiron 22 3000 AIO measures 329.4x497.9x41.5mm and weighs around 4.27kg. Dimensions of the Inspiron 24 3000 AIO are 358x548.8x41.5mm and its weight is 4.62kg.

"AIOs are often considered when surveying options of personal computers, by families particularly when it comes to collaborative use. The space saving design supports multiple users in one household to start with. Additionally, the all-in-one form factor is seeing continued innovation at Dell, with a striking borderless display, Dell Cinema and now a pop-up webcam feature that ensures privacy. We will continue the tradition of delivering an 'all-in-one exceptional value' to our customers through these innovations," said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India.