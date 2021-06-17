Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell Inspiron 14 2 In 1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell Inspiron laptops come with a fingerprint reader that will verify identity by quickly using Windows Hello.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2021 17:02 IST
Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 enables users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode

Highlights
  • Dell Inspiron 13 comes with a starting price of Rs. 68,990
  • Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD display
  • Dell Inspiron range will be up for grabs via Amazon, Dell website

Dell has launched a slew of refreshed Inspiron laptops in the Indian market, expanding its portfolio. The range includes Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 in Intel and AMD configurations, and Dell Inspiron 13. The new Dell laptops come with slim bezels, spacious touchpad, larger keycaps, and other such enhancements to improve usability. The screen resolution of the Dell Inspiron series can go up to QHD+ and there's a fingerprint reader that will verify identity quickly using Windows Hello. All the laptops come with a HD webcam and support ExpressCharge.

Dell Inspiron series price in India, availability

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes in Intel and AMD options and the Intel configurations start at Rs. 57,990 in India whereas the AMD configurations start at Rs. 65,990. The 2-in-1 model will be available in India starting today. Dell Inspiron 14 price starts at Rs. 44,990 and it will be up for sale starting June 18.

Coming to Dell Inspiron 15, it has also been made available in Intel and AMD options. The Intel configurations' price starts at Rs. 48,990 and will go on sale starting June 18, whereas the AMD configurations are priced starting at Rs. 57,990 and will be up for sale starting June 22.

Dell has also launched the Inspiron 13 in India and it will be available at a starting price of Rs. 68,990 from July 7 onwards. The entire new Dell Inspiron range will be available for purchase across Dell website, Amazon, large-format retail, multi-brand outlets, and select Dell exclusive stores.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 enables users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode. As mentioned, it comes in Intel and AMD configurations. Both include a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touch display. Under the hood, the Intel variant can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. The AMD variant comes with up to a Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and Radeon graphics. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. Both models are backed by up to 54Whr batteries.

Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 specifications

Coming to the refreshed Dell Inspiron 14, it comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display whereas Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. The Inspiron 14 is powered by 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. On the other hand, Dell Inspiron 15 comes in Intel and AMD configurations. The laptops can be equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options on the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 each include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an SD card reader, a headphone/ microphone combo jack, and Wi-Fi 6. There are two speakers and dual digital microphone array. Both laptops are backed by up to 54Whr batteries.

Dell Inspiron 13 specifications

Lastly, Dell Inspiron 13 features a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Inspiron 13 can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. Dell Inspiron 13 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. There's a 54Whr battery on board Dell Inspiron 13 as well. It comes with a fingerprint reader integrated into the power bu

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

tton.

 

Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) Laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.46 kg
Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i3
RAM 4GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Weight 1.63 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell Inspiron 14 2 in 1, Dell Inspiron 14 2 in 1 Price in India, Dell Inspiron 14 2 in 1 Specifications, Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 14 Price in India, Dell Inspiron 14 Specifications, Dell Inspiron 15, Dell Inspiron 15 Price in India, Dell Inspiron 15 Specifications, Dell Inspiron 13, Dell Inspiron 13 Price in India, Dell Inspiron 13 Specifications, Dell
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Related Stories

Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  5. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  7. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  10. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. US Tech Giants Must Open Local Offices in Russia or Face Punitive Measures, New Legislation States
  2. Bitcoin Will Touch $250,000 by 2022-End: Billionaire Tim Draper Stays Bullish Despite Recent Dip
  3. Dell Inspiron 14 2-In-1, Inspiron 15, Inspiron 13 Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 in India With May 2021 Security Patch, Camera Improvements
  5. Parents Name Baby Boy HTML, Leaves Internet Amused and Concerned
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impressions: PUBG Mobile Similarities and Differences
  7. China’s Space Station Welcomes First Astronauts as Shenzhou-12 Docks Successfully
  8. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone Specifications and Renders Surface Online
  9. Audible Brings Free Access to Sleep Series on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, Other Alexa Devices
  10. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30, 32-Inch Realme Smart TV India Launch Date Set for June 24, CEO Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com