Dell has launched a slew of refreshed Inspiron laptops in the Indian market, expanding its portfolio. The range includes Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 in Intel and AMD configurations, and Dell Inspiron 13. The new Dell laptops come with slim bezels, spacious touchpad, larger keycaps, and other such enhancements to improve usability. The screen resolution of the Dell Inspiron series can go up to QHD+ and there's a fingerprint reader that will verify identity quickly using Windows Hello. All the laptops come with a HD webcam and support ExpressCharge.

Dell Inspiron series price in India, availability

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes in Intel and AMD options and the Intel configurations start at Rs. 57,990 in India whereas the AMD configurations start at Rs. 65,990. The 2-in-1 model will be available in India starting today. Dell Inspiron 14 price starts at Rs. 44,990 and it will be up for sale starting June 18.

Coming to Dell Inspiron 15, it has also been made available in Intel and AMD options. The Intel configurations' price starts at Rs. 48,990 and will go on sale starting June 18, whereas the AMD configurations are priced starting at Rs. 57,990 and will be up for sale starting June 22.

Dell has also launched the Inspiron 13 in India and it will be available at a starting price of Rs. 68,990 from July 7 onwards. The entire new Dell Inspiron range will be available for purchase across Dell website, Amazon, large-format retail, multi-brand outlets, and select Dell exclusive stores.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specifications

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 enables users to easily switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet mode. As mentioned, it comes in Intel and AMD configurations. Both include a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touch display. Under the hood, the Intel variant can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. The AMD variant comes with up to a Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and Radeon graphics. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5. Both models are backed by up to 54Whr batteries.

Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 specifications

Coming to the refreshed Dell Inspiron 14, it comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display whereas Dell Inspiron 15 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. The Inspiron 14 is powered by 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. On the other hand, Dell Inspiron 15 comes in Intel and AMD configurations. The laptops can be equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options on the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 each include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an SD card reader, a headphone/ microphone combo jack, and Wi-Fi 6. There are two speakers and dual digital microphone array. Both laptops are backed by up to 54Whr batteries.

Dell Inspiron 13 specifications

Lastly, Dell Inspiron 13 features a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Inspiron 13 can be equipped with up to an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. Dell Inspiron 13 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. There's a 54Whr battery on board Dell Inspiron 13 as well. It comes with a fingerprint reader integrated into the power bu

tton.