Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, New Design, Colours

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is available in an Intel and an AMD configuration with Nvidia or AMD graphics.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 April 2021 18:31 IST
Dell Inspiron series has a minimalistic design

Highlights
  • Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 will be available in India from June 8
  • India pricing for the new Inspiron models has not been shared yet
  • Dell Inspiron 16 Plus comes with up to 86Whr battery

Dell Inspiron series of laptops have been redesigned from the ground up with new look and colours “inspired by nature”, the company said on Tuesday. Dell adds the new Inspiron lineup offers the latest PC innovations and adapts to “learn- or work-from-anywhere lifestyle”. The redesigned series includes Dell Inspiron 13, Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15, Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, and Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops. They come with slim bezels, spacious touchpad, larger keycaps, and other such enhancements to improve usability.

There are a host of new colour options for the Dell Inspiron series of laptops and the company says all the painted parts use low volatile organic compound (VOC) waterborne paint. Additionally, Dell says that 100 percent recycled paper is used for the packaging tray and that other packaging materials are made from up to 90 percent recycled materials. All the laptops run Windows 10.

Dell Inspiron series price, availability

The Dell Inspiron 13 starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,200) and is available in the US (retail only). For now, India availability has not been shared. The laptop is offered in Peach Dust and Platinum Silver colours. The Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 start at $549 (roughly Rs. 41,400) and will be available in India from June 8. The Inspiron 14 has Peach Dust and Platinum Silver colours, while the Inspiron 15 has Mist Blue and Platinum Silver colours. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus starts at $949 (roughly Rs. 71,600) and will be available in India from July 26 in a single Mist Blue colour option. Lastly, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $729 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and will be available in the US starting May 4. Its Intel variant is offered in Platinum Silver finish, while the AMD variant is offered in Mist Blue and Pebble Green colours. Its India availability has not been confirmed yet.

Dell Inspiron 13 specifications

Dell Inspiron 13 (5310) features a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There are options for a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display or a QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display, both of which have 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Inspiron 13 can be equipped with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. The Dell Inspiron 13 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning, and the laptop with a dual-array microphone setup as well. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1. It comes with up to a 64Whr battery and a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

Dell Inspiron 14, Inspiron 15 specifications

Dell Inspiron 14 (5410) comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with options between 250 nits or 300 nits of peak brightness. The Inspiron 15 (5510) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with options between 250 nits and 300 nits of peak brightness as well as touch and non-touch display. The laptops are powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options on the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 include an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an SD card reader, a headphone/ microphone combo jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth (version?). There are two speakers and dual digital microphone array. Both laptops are backed by up to a 54Whr battery.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus specifications

Dell Inspiron 16 (7610) packs a 16-inch 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) anti-glare LED backlight display with 300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core H-Series processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX or GeForce RTX graphics. The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. For connectivity, you get an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, and a mic/ headphone combo jack. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth (version?) connectivity as well. The laptop comes with up to an 86Whr battery and its audio is handled by two speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specifications

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7415) comes in Intel and AMD configurations. Both include a 14.0-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) touch display. Under the hood, the Intel variant can be equipped with up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. The AMD variant comes with up to a Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and Radeon graphics. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0. Both models are backed by up to a 54Whr battery.

