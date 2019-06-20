Technology News
Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel Oppose Proposed US Tariffs on Laptops, Tablets

Proposed tariffs would increase US prices for laptops and tablets by at least 19 percent.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 10:12 IST
Dell Technologies, HP, Microsoft, and Intel Corp on Wednesday opposed US President Donald Trump's proposal to include laptop computers and tablets among the Chinese goods targeted for tariffs.

Dell, HP, and Microsoft, which together account for 52% of the notebooks and detachable tablets sold in the United States, said the proposed tariffs would increase the cost of laptops in the country.

The move would hurt consumers and the industry, and would not address the Chinese trade practices that the Trump administration's office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) seeks to remedy, the four companies said in a joint statement posted online.

Implementing the proposed tariffs would increase US prices for laptops and tablets by at least 19%, or around $120 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the average retail price of a laptop, the companies said, citing a recent study by the Consumer Technology Association.

"A price increase of that magnitude may even put laptop devices entirely out of reach for our most cost-conscious consumers," the companies said, noting that the price hikes would occur during peak holiday and back-to-school seasons.

In a separate statement, Microsoft, along with video game makers Nintendo of America and Sony Interactive Entertainment said the tariffs on video game consoles could stifle innovation, hurt consumers and put thousands of jobs at risk.

The USTR kicked off seven days of testimony from US retailers, manufacturers and other businesses about Trump's plan to hit another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with tariffs.

The hearings will end on June 25 and the tariffs will not come into effect until after July 2, when a seven-day final rebuttal comment period ends.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Further reading: Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel
