Technology News
loading

Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules

Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 gaming PCs were affected by the new regulations, Dell said.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 July 2021 10:42 IST
Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules

Gaming PCs made by Dell and others use powerful chips for cutting-edge graphics in video games

Highlights
  • California's toughened efficiency regulations went into effect on July 1
  • Dell will no longer ship the products to customers in Colorado, Hawaii
  • Affected models contained graphics processing units from AMD and Nvidia

PC maker Dell said it has stopped shipping some versions of its powerful gaming systems to California and five other states because the products do not meet new energy efficiency standards.

The regulations affect "select configurations" of its Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 gaming PCs, Dell said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Tuesday.

Gaming PCs made by Dell and others use powerful chips for cutting-edge graphics in video games. Those components mean gaming systems typically consume far more electricity than an average computer.

Dell said it planned to have new models and configurations that "will meet or exceed these regulations, in line with our long-term focus to address energy and emissions."

It did not give details on why specific models did not meet energy standards, what it planned to change and or when new models would be introduced.

The affected models contained graphics processing units from Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, along with central processors from AMD and Intel.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop, which is among the affected products, costs $1,819.99 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakhs), according to Dell's website.

California's toughened efficiency regulations for computers went into effect on July 1. The state has said the new standards will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and will also lower electricity bills for consumers.

Residential computers and computer monitors account for up to 2.9 percent of the electricity consumption in the most populous US state, according to a California report.

In addition to California, Dell will no longer ship the products to customers in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington state.

The California Energy Commission, which wrote the new standards, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Alienware, AMD
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Laptops, TVs, Electronics
Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Finds Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Running From Destiny

Related Stories

Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  5. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  7. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  9. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Models India Launch Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Tipped to Be Fourth Model in the Series, Expected to Launch on August 5
  2. PlayStation 5 ‘Goodwill Discount’ Offers New Console at 20 Percent Off; Sony Sells 10 Million Units Globally
  3. Facebook Antitrust Case: New York, Other US States to Fight Dismissal of Lawsuit
  4. Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Finds Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Running From Destiny
  5. Suunto 9, Suunto 7, Suunto 5 Sports Smartwatches With GPS Launched in India
  6. Dell Stops Some US Gaming PC Shipments Over New Energy Efficiency Rules
  7. Facebook Rides Advertising Surge to Post Over $10-Billion Profit as CEO Mark Zuckerberg Exalts the 'Metaverse'
  8. Samsung Rides COVID-19 Pandemic-Led Demand for Chips to Report Over 70 Percent Surge in Profits
  9. Twitter Closes Re-Opened US Offices, Big Tech Firms Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory as Delta Cases Surge
  10. 5G Phone Demand Grows Among Customers Planning to Buy New Models in the Next 6 Months: Kantar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com