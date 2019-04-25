Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell Alienware, G Series Gaming Laptops Refreshed With Intel 9th Gen CPUs, Nvidia GTX 16 Series GPUs

Dell Alienware, G-Series Gaming Laptops Refreshed With Intel 9th Gen CPUs, Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Dell Alienware, G-Series Gaming Laptops Refreshed With Intel 9th Gen CPUs, Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs

Dell’s Alienware and G-series laptops get a new CPU and GPU performance boost

Highlights

The updated Dell G5 and G7 laptops start at $949.99

The Alienware m15, m17 will also have 16-series GPU options

Dell’s XPS 15 will also get these updates in June

With Intel and Nvidia announcing its respective new range of 9th generation CPUs and GTX 16-series graphics cards, all major OEM manufacturers have announced updated products with these new components. Dell is one of the big players in the PC and laptop space and has also announced its new Alienware and G-series laptops, which feature the new Intel and Nvidia components.

The new G5 and G7 laptops are ready for purchase in the US, with prices starting from $949.99 (roughly Rs. 65,900). The new Alienware m15 and m17 will also offer Nvidia GeForce GTX 16-series GPUs with prices starting at $1,330 (roughly Rs. 92,300). The new 9th generation Intel CPU refresh for Alienware will arrive in June. In India, these changes haven't been reflected yet but we expect them to arrive soon.

Recently, we've seen MSI refresh its entire gaming laptop lineup with Intel's new 9th generation laptop CPUs and Nvidia's latest GTX 16-series graphics cards. Prior to that, we also had Lenovo and Asus makes their respective product announcements, with the new components from Intel and Nvidia.

Dell overhauled its G-series at CES 2019, with a new design language and new features borrowed from its Alienware series such as four-zone RGB backlighting, narrow display bezels, Alienware Command Center software and support for higher-end GPUs. The new GeForce GTX 1650 and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards should provide a good performance boost over the older generation GTX 1050 Ti or even a GTX 1060 models. Dell says that the new graphics cards should also provide around 15 percent better efficiency for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), which should be beneficial for streamers. Dell has also teased that the G7 15 will soon be available with an optional OLED panel and 240Hz refresh rate by the end of May.

Last but not least, Dell will also be binging these new Intel chips and Nvidia GPUs to its XPS lineup. We don't have exact details or prices yet but the XPS 15 will be among the first in the series to get this treatment, come June.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell, Dell G5, Dell G7, Alienware m15, Alienware m17, Intel, Nvidia
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Sony Master Series Z9G 98-Inch 8K HDR TV Costs a Whopping $69,999
NASA Planning Asteroid Impact Exercise Next Week
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Dell Alienware, G-Series Gaming Laptops Refreshed With Intel 9th Gen CPUs, Nvidia GTX 16-Series GPUs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  6. New Amazon Kindle Is the Most Affordable Ebook Reader With a Front Light
  7. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  8. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro Price, Colour Models, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  10. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.