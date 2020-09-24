Dell G7 15 has made its way to the Indian market after debuting in the US back in June. This laptop has been refreshed with Intel's 10th-generation Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. It boasts of slim bezels on three sides, thinner profile, and innovative Origami hinge design. The Dell G7 15 gaming laptop features a 15-inch display that has a high refresh rate. It comes in multiple configurations and a single colour option. The Dell G7 15 is up for sale in both online and offline stores.

Dell G7 15 price in India, availability

The Dell G7 15 7500 comes in two configurations. The Core i7 + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD model is priced at Rs. 1,61,990, while the Core i9 + 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD variant is priced at Rs. 2,07,990. The Dell G7 15 7500 is offered in Mineral Black colour and is currently up for sale via Flipkart, select Dell Exclusive Stores, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell G7 15 specifications

The Dell G7 15 comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It features a 15-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare LED display with 300Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H octa-core CPU and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. The Dell G7 15 7500 comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and for storage, you get a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD.

Connectivity options on the Dell G7 15 include Wi-Fi, Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC, Bluetooth 5.1, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 2-in-1 SD card slot, an RJ45 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Thunderbolt 3 port (USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C). The audio is handled by two speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio. There is also a 720p webcam on the Dell G7 15.

The gaming laptop is backed by an 86Wh battery and features a 4-zone RGB backlit, spill-resistant WASD keyboard without numeric keypad. The Dell G7 15 measures 267.7x357.2x18.3mm and weighs 2.1kg.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.