Dell G7 series is the newest entrant in Dell's gaming laptop portfolio, keeping aside its Alienware lineup of gaming laptops. The Dell G7 comes in two variants, the Dell G7 15 and Dell G7 17, denoting the different screen sizes. The laptops are powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. There are both high refresh rate and high-resolution screen options. Both the Dell G7 variants come in a single colour option, but both have RGB backlit keyboards. The laptops are available for purchase in the US and as of now and Dell has not shared information on international availability.

Dell G7 series price

The Dell G7 15, which is the 15-inch screen variant with model number 7500, starts at $1,429.99 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh). The company says it will be available in the US beginning June 29. The Dell G7 17 with mode number 7700 and a 17-inch display starts at the same price. This variant is available for purchase in the US. Both the variants will be offered in Mineral Black colour option and come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

As of now, there is no information on if and when the Dell G7 series will come to India.

Dell G7 15 (7500) specifications

The Dell G7 15 comes in 15-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 144Hz/ 300Hz refresh rate and UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate options. It is powered by up to the 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H octa-core CPU and up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. Memory options include up to 32GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz. It comes with a single storage option and can be equipped with up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options on the Dell G7 15 include Wi-Fi 802.1ac with either Bluetooth v4.1 or Bluetooth v5.0, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 2-in-1 SD card slot, an RJ45 port, and a USB Type-C port.

Audio is handled by two speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio and there is a 720p webcam as well. The battery capacity goes up to 86Wh. The spill-resistant keyboard on the Dell G7 15 has 4-zone RGB backlighting and the laptop measures 267.7x357.2x18.3mm and weighs 2.1kg.

Dell G7 17 (7700) specifications

This Dell G7 variant comes with a 17-inch display with no UHD resolution option, as well as no 60Hz refresh rate option. It can be powered by up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H octa-core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM. It has the same memory options as the 15-inch variant but comes with dual storage options that can include two 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs or a single 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The Dell G7 17 has the same connectivity options as the smaller screen size variant but the battery capacity can go up to 96Wh. The keyboard and audio setup is the same as well. The Dell G7 17 measures 290x398.2x19.3mm and weighs 2.9kg.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.