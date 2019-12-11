Dell is expanding its portfolio of gaming PCs in India and has launched the Dell G5 5090 desktop in the country. The Dell G5 5090 desktop inherits design elements from the Alienware line and is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core processors with SKUs that go up to the octa-core Intel Core i7-9700K that peaks at 4.9GHz. The desktop comes in both single and dual-drive storage options and can be equipped with up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. The Dell G5 5090 is offered with both Nvidia GeForce GTX 1600-series and GeForce RTX 2000-series graphics cards.

Dell G5 5090 price, availability

The Dell G5 5090 starts at Rs. 67,590 and is now available from Dell exclusive stores, authorised multi-brand outlets in the country, and the official Dell online store. It comes in a single Abyss Grey colour option with blue LED accents and a clear side door.

Dell G5 5090 desktop specifications

The base model of Dell G5 5090 desktop packs the 9th Gen hexa-core Intel Core i5-9600K processor clocked at up to 4.6GHz and 9MB cache. The higher-end model can be configured with the 9th Gen octa-core Intel Core i7-9700K processor that peaks at 4.9GHz and has 12MB cache. It is paired with up to 16 GB (2x 8GB) dual-channel DDR4 RAM with a frequency of 2666MHz. The single drive storage option offers 1TB SATA HDD or 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD, while the dual drive solution offers 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD paired with 1TB of HDD SATA storage.

Coming to the graphics options, buyers can pick between the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. The top-end model packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 graphics memory. For cooling, the Dell G5 5090 desktop employs a single 80mm fan CPU cooler. To recall, the G5 5090 desktop was originally launched at Gamescom 2019 earlier this year.

Port selection includes 1 x microphone jack, 1 x headphone jack, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x USB 3.1 port, and 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port at the front. Over at the back, it hosts 4 x USB 3.1 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, RJ45 Ethernet port, 1 x LFE surround port, and 1 x side surround port, while the number of HDMI ports vary depending on the model. Connectivity options on the Dell G5 5090) include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0.