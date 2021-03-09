Technology News
loading

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched

Dell G15 comes in three configurations and the base model is equipped with an Intel Core i5 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 March 2021 12:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched

Dell G15 has a backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Dell G15 gaming laptop is offered in four colour options
  • A single configuration of the Dell G15 is on sale in China for now
  • Dell G15 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for the base model

Dell G15 has been launched with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards in China. Exact specifications for the gaming laptop are currently unclear but as per a Weibo post from the company, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is offered in three configurations. It features a 15.6-inch display with a high refresh rate and a backlit keyboard. It is quite a thick laptop with ventilation grills on the sides and the back. There is also a “G” logo on the side of the Dell G15 that lights up.

Dell G15 price, availability

The Dell G15 gaming laptop price starts at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 62,800) and this gets you a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, and a 120Hz full-HD display. As per the Weibo post, there are four colour options — Black, Dark Gold, Green, and Grey. The prices for other configurations have not been shared yet and the company says these will be available in the next two months. As of now, there is no information on international availability of the Dell G15.

Dell G15 specifications

Details on the Dell G15 are scarce but the gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display that can be equipped with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 165Hz, or 360Hz depending on the configuration. The base model is powered by the Intel 10th Gen Core i5-10200H CPU and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. This model comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate. There are two configurations with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that go up to 115W TDP. One of the models packs a 165Hz display refresh rate and the other packs a 360Hz display refresh rate.

The keyboard on the Dell G15 gaming laptop is backlit and connectivity options include an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, an audio jack, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are vents on the sides and the back of the laptop that expel the air sucked in from the bottom.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Dell G15 Laptop

Dell G15 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
OS Windows 10
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell G15, Dell G15 price, Dell G15 specifications, Dell, Nvidia
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Office Suite Apps for Android Tipped to Get Dark Mode
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. Apple Spring Event Tipped for March 23, New iPad Pro, AirPods 3 Expected
  4. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  6. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  9. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Delays SMS Regulations Owing to OTP Issues Faced by Telecom Users
  2. Apple Produced Most Smartphones in Q4 2020, Samsung Expected Stay on Top Throughout 2021: TrendForce
  3. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  4. Google Fit Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate Measurement Features Rolling Out for Pixel Phone Users: How to Use
  5. Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, Up to 240Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Apple Spring Event Could Take Place on March 23, AirTags, iPad Pro 2021, AirPods 3, New Apple TV Expected
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  8. Google Search Adds Full Coverage Feature to Provide More Context to News Stories
  9. OK Computer: Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Release Date for Anand Gandhi’s Sci-Fi Comedy Series
  10. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU, 360Hz Display Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com