Dell G15, G15 Ryzen Edition, and Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptops launched globally on Wednesday, April 7. The Dell G15 gaming laptop debuted in China last month and has now been introduced globally along with its Ryzen Edition. The two models share most of the specifications except for the make of their processors. The Dell G15 is powered by up to a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, while the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The more powerful and premium Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor. All three portable gaming machines from Dell can be purchased with RTX 30-series GPUs. Dell has also launched new gaming monitors as part of its Spring 2021 lineup.

Dell G15, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5, and Dell gaming monitors: Price, availability

The Dell G15 (5510) gaming laptop first debuted in China last month. It has now been launched globally at a starting price of $899 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the base variant that comes with a 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10200H quad-core processor. The laptop is already on sale in China and will be available globally from April 13. The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (5515) makes its global debut today. Its base variant with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor also starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,000), and the laptop will become available for purchase from April 30 in China and May 4 in other global markets. The Dell G15 comes in Dark Shadow Grey, Phantom Grey, and Specter Green colour options, while the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition comes in Phantom Grey and Specter Green colour options.

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 base variant with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor is priced at $1,793 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakhs) and will be available from April 7 in China, April 20 in the US, and May 4 in all other regions.

Dell has also launched new gaming monitors in four screen sizes along with the laptops. The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor (S2722DGM), Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM), and Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) will become available for purchase on May 7 in China and June 22 in other global markets. Dell 25 Gaming Monitor (S2522HG) arrives on May 7 in China, May 27 in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and June 22 in the Asia-Pacific region and Japan.

India pricing and availability of all the products are yet to be announced.

Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition specifications

The Dell G15 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptops come with two 15.6-inch display options: a full-HD (1920x 1080 pixels) LED backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness, and a full-HD (1920x 1080 pixels) LED backlit display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 can be paired with up to a 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10870H processor and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor.

Both the laptops come with 256GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage in the base variant that can be swapped for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage. The Dell G15 packs up to 32GB (2933 MHz) of DDR4 RAM, while the Ryzen Edition can come with up to 32GB (3200 MHz) of DDR4 RAM.

The Intel variant gets two options for dedicated graphics — Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 paired with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 paired with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM. While the Ryzen Edition can only be fitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, paired with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM. Both the Dell G15 models can be powered with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery. They come with two tuned speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, an integrated 720p webcam with dual-array digital microphone, and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The new Dell gaming laptops are paired with a full-size, spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keypad in the base model that can be upgraded up to a 4-zone RGB backlit, spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keypad. Both the Dell G15 Intel and AMD models run on Windows 10.

Connectivity options on the Dell G15 Intel variant include an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with PowerShare), and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The Ryzen Edition has the same options plus a Thunderbolt 4/ USB Type-C display port.

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 specifications

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX processor, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. There's a choice between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 dedicated graphics cards that come with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.

It comes with an 86Whr battery and an Alienware HD 720p webcam with dual-array microphones. The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It can be purchased with either Windows 10 Home (64-bit) or Windows 10 Pro (64-bit). And the laptop can be paired with a Cherry MX ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard with per-key AlienFX customisable lighting.

Connectivity options include two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with PowerShare 2), an HDMI 2.1 port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack.

Dell 25, 27, 32, 34 gaming monitors specifications

The Dell 25 Gaming Monitor comes with a 24.5-inch full-HD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 99 percent sRGB colour coverage. It comes with ultra-thin bezels on three sides and vents at the back for enhanced heat dispersal. The monitor features 1ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies that reduce distortions like screen tearing and stuttering.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor(S2722DGM) and the Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3222DGM) come with 27-inch and 32-inch QHD VA displays, respectively, with 165Hz refresh rate, 99 percent sRGB colour coverage, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. These monitors also come with ultra-thin bezels on three sides and vents at the back for heat dispersal. They feature 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and AMD FreeSync.

The Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3422DWG) comes with a 34-inch WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) VESA display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 90 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. It features a 1ms MPRT/ 2ms GtG (Gray-to-Gray) response time and AMD FreeSync for low distortion and motion blur. The high-end monitor also has ultra-thin bezels on three sides and back vents for heat dispensation.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.