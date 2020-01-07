Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed

Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed

Dell showed off a Concept UFO prototype that is essentially a Nintendo Switch-like handheld gamin device. It runs on Intel 10th gen processors and comes with detachable controllers.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed

Dell G5 15 SE laptop runs on 3rd gen AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processors

Highlights
  • Dell G5 15 SE is priced starting at $799.99, will go on sale mid-April
  • Alienware 25 gaming monitor is priced starting at $499.99
  • Concept Ori is a foldable device that opens up a 13-inch screen

At CES 2020, Dell has introduced a range of devices and software for gamers. The company announced the new redesigned Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition) laptop that comes with a dedicated “Game Shift” macro key that allows one key quick launch of game-ready settings. It also introduced the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521HF) that offers 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Dell also demoed the new Alienware Second Screen concept software that will allow gamers the ability to view their PC performance stats on their phone. The company also shared a glimpse of come concept devices, hinting at what future of gaming may look like.

Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition)

Starting with the Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop, it will be available at a starting price of $799.99 (roughly Rs. 57,400) and should go on sale sometime in mid-April this year. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and is the first Dell ‘G Series' laptop to feature 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics cards. As mentioned, the laptop features a new ‘Game Shift' macro key, which allows one key quick launch of game-ready settings for enhanced performance that reduces latency and sharpens images. It packs a 68Whr battery, offers an optional 4-zone RGB keyboard, and has a modern ‘fighter plane' look in silver finish with metallic accents. There's an Alienware Command Center on board that offers a hub for controlling game settings like audio and lightning.

Alienware 25 gaming monitor

The company also introduced the Alienware 25 gaming monitor (AW2521HF), and this product starts at a price of $499.99 (roughly Rs.35,800) and will go on sale in the US starting March 11. The monitor offers 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms grey-to-grey response time, and AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to ensure an immersive gaming experience.

dell alienware 25 main The Alienware 25 gaming monitor

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor comes with an adjustable stand

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch full-HD display, and has a thin adjustable stand. The company says that the new gaming monitor is the “Official Display for Team Liquid” and the official competition monitor for the League of Legends global events.

Alienware Second Screen concept software

Furthermore, Dell also announced the Alienware Second Screen concept software that allows gamers to see their stats on the phone. Alienware Second Screen synchronizes with Alienware Command Center to present CPU, GPU and RAM diagnostics in real-time on a gamer's connected phone. This is still in the conceptual phase, and the company is welcoming feedback on new features. The company notes in its blog, “We think this idea will peak the interest of mobile gamers who don't always have access to a second monitor but still want a way to track their performance without leaving the game.”

Concept UFO, Concept Duet, Concept Ori

Dell also introduced Concept UFO, a portable handheld gaming device that will allow users to play their favourite AAA PC titles. This concept device looks inspired by Nintendo Switch, and features an 8-inch (1200x1900 pixels) display. It comes with detachable controllers, and offers a range of modes – as one unit, with controllers attached to the screen; separating the controllers and using the kickstand on a surface to game or stream your favourite show, or connect it to an external display and play using the detached controller, or use a mouse and keyboard as you would any other PC. The Concept UFO will be powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors along with WiFi, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt support.

dell concept ufo ori duet main Dell

Dell's concept designs showcased at CES

Dell also demoed Concept Duet and Concept Ori multi-screen devices at CES 2020. The Concept Duet features two 13.4-inch touchscreen displays attached to each other using a hinge, and Concept Ori is a foldable device that has a 13-inch screen that folds into a compact form that you can easily carry around. As these devices are still in their concept phase, there is no word on when they will launch officially.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15 SE Price, Dell G5 15 SE Launch, Dell G5 15 SE Specifications, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launch, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Price, Concept UFO, Concept Ori, Concept Duet, CES, CES 2020
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Intel at CES 2020: 'Tiger Lake' 10nm CPU, DG1 Discrete GPU, Project Athena Chromebooks Demonstrated
Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  4. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  7. Samsung-Backed Neon Promises to Bring Virtual Humans With Emotions
  8. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  9. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2020: Sony PlayStation 5 Logo Unveiled, 106 Million PlayStation 4 Consoles Sold So Far
  2. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: Price, Features, Offers
  3. Belkin at CES 2020: Slew of Products Announced Under Belkin, Wemo, Linksys Brands
  4. CES 2020: LE Audio Is The Next Generation of Bluetooth Audio, Promises Better Sound and Audio Sharing
  5. Dell at CES 2020: G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop, Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor Launched, Nintendo Switch-Like Portable Gaming Device Demoed
  6. Intel at CES 2020: 'Tiger Lake' 10nm CPU, DG1 Discrete GPU, Project Athena Chromebooks Demonstrated
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Starts on January 10, Leaks Tip Arrival of Domination Mode and New Map
  8. Trump Says Zuckerberg Told Him He's Facebook's 'Number One'
  9. Facebook Updates Its Privacy Checkup Tool With 4 New Features
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2 Launch in India Teased to Be Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.