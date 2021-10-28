Technology News
Dell Alienware Aurora R13, XPS Desktop With Intel 'Alder Lake' CPU Debut; Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Launched

Alienware Aurora R13 price starts at $1,479.99 (roughly Rs. 1.10 lakh).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 October 2021 15:36 IST
Dell Alienware Aurora R13, XPS Desktop With Intel 'Alder Lake' CPU Debut; Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Launched

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Alienware Aurora R13 will be available in Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Alienware Aurora R13, Ryzen Edition R14 get up to 128GB of RAM
  • Dell XPS desktop will be available in the coming months
  • Alienware Aurora Range get up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU

Dell's Alienware sub-brand has introduced two new gaming desktops. The Alienware Aurora R13 is powered by Intel's 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' CPUs while the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is powered by AMD Ryzen processors. The Aurora R13 is offered with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900KF processor while the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor. Alongside, Dell has also released a new XPS desktop powered by the 12th Gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs.

Dell Alienware Auruo R13, Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, XPS desktop price, availability

The new Alienware Aurora R13 price starts at $1,479.99 (roughly Rs. 1.10 lakh) for the Intel Core i5 12600KF-powered desktop. The top-of-the-range Aurora R13 with Intel Core i9 12900KF processor is priced at $4,649.99 (roughly Rs. 3.48 lakh). Alienware Aurora Rzyen Edition R14 price starts at $1,249.99 (roughly Rs. 93,600) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor variant and goes up to $4,879.99 (roughly Rs. 3.65 lakh) for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X-powered variant. The Dell XPS desktop's price begins at $919.99 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Alienware Aurora R13 and Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 are available to purchase via Dell's official website. The Dell XPS desktop will be available later this year. The Aurora R13 is available in Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Silver colour options, the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 is available in a sole Dark Side of the Moon colour option. The Dell XPS desktop will be available in Night Sky and Platinum Silver colour options.

Dell Alienware Aurora R13 specifications

The newly launched Alienware Aurora R13 desktop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs that were launched earlier this month. It will get the 12th Gen Intel Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 processors, paired with up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. The processors are paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GDDR6X GPU or up to AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GDDR6 GPU. The desktops support Windows 10 Home and Pro versions.

Onboard storage options on the Aurora R13 include single storage and dual-drive non-RAID configurations. The former can be configured with up to 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, while the latter can be configured for up to 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD coupled with 2TB SATA SSD.

Connectivity options at the front of Alienware Aurora R13 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with PowerShare technology. On the back, it gets four USB 2.0 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The Aurora R13 gets Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11ac and 802.11ax support along with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. It measures 510x589x225mm and weighs 16.5 kilograms.

Dell Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 specifications

The Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 desktop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5650X processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GDDR6X GPU or AMD Radeon RX6900 XT GDDR6 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 128GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM. The rest of the specifications match those of Alienware Aurora R13.

Dell XPS desktop specifications

The Dell XPS desktops are also powered by the 12th Gen Intel 'Alder Lake' processors (up to Core i9 12900K). It can be configured with either Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GDDR6x GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GDDR6 GPU. Storage options on the Dell XPS desktop are the same as the ones available on the aforementioned Alienware desktops. Even the ports and connectivity options on the XPS desktop are the same as the ones in the Aurora range, with the addition of an SD card slot at the front. It measures up to 391mm in height with the aluminium stand, while its depth and width measure 426.7mm and 173mm, respectively. It weighs up to 7.62 kilograms.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
