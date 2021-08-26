Technology News
The Alienware X-Series boasts of advanced Cryo-Tech cooling technology with the latest Legend 2.0 evolutionary design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 August 2021 19:45 IST
Dell Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 will be available for purchase from Dell.com from September 3

  • Dell Alienware x15 comes with up to Intel Core i9-11900H CPU
  • Dell G15 comes with Intel and AMD Ryzen processor options
  • Dell XPS 15 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors

Dell has launched new gaming laptops in India under its Alienware and G-series lineups, as well as two new XPS machines. The new Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 have launched in the Alienware range; the XPS 15 and XPS 17 were introduced in the XPS range, and the Dell G15 in the G-series. The Alienware X-Series boasts of advanced Cryo-Tech cooling technology with the latest Legend 2.0 evolutionary design. On the other hand, the new Dell G15 offers the choice to select from Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. The Dell XPS 15 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors, while the XPS 17 comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9K processors.

Dell Alienware x15, Alienware x17, G15, XPS 15, and XPS 17 price in India, sale

The new Dell Alienware x15 is priced in India starting at Rs. 2,40,990, while the Dell Alienware x17 is priced in India starting at Rs. 2,90,990. The Dell XPS 15 is priced at a starting price of Rs. 2,23,990 and the Dell XPS 17 is priced starting at Rs. 2,64,490. The Dell G15 AMD model is priced at Rs. 82,990 and the Dell G15 Intel variant is priced starting at Rs. 94,990. The Dell G15 range will be available in the Indian market starting September 23. The Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15 and XPS 17 will be available for purchase from Dell.com from September 3.

Dell Alienware x15 specifications

The Alienware x15 comes with the proprietary Alienware Cryo-Tech that is claimed to deliver up to 25 percent improvement in thermal resistance over other gaming laptops by using a thermal interface material called Element 31. The company has also offered its HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation that is aimed at extending performance during long hours of gameplay. The Alienware x15 is built using the company's Legend 2.0 design identity that comes with a “Dark Core” chassis.

The Alienware x15 has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh rate. There is up to Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (8GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory), and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop has storage space of up to 1TB.

The gaming laptop packs an 87Whr battery that is paired with a 240W power adapter. The Alienware x15 R1 also comes in configurations that include Windows Hello IR camera for biometric login. You'll also get a range of connectivity options including USB Type-C and USB-A ports as well as a bundled USB Type-C-to-Ethernet adapter.

Dell Alienware x17 specifications

Just like the x15, the Alienware x17 R1 has features including Element 31 for thermal management and HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for extended performance. It, however, offers a larger, 17.3-inch display with 1080p resolution/ 360Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (16GB GDDR6 memory), and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. It also comes with 1TB of onboard storage. The Alienware x17 R1 has the same connectivity options as the x15, though the bigger machine has a built-in Ethernet port in addition to USB ports. An optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard is also available. 

Dell G15 specifications

The Dell G15 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) LED backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 can be paired with up to a 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor and the AMD model can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The Dell G15 laptops come with graphic options of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

dell g15 amd Dell G15

Dell G15 models can be powered with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery

Both the laptops come with 12GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage and packs up to 32GB (2,933MHz) of DDR4 RAM. Both the Dell G15 models can be powered with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery. They come with two tuned speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, an integrated 720p webcam with dual-array digital microphone, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Both the Dell G15 Intel and AMD models run on Windows 10. Connectivity options both the Dell G15 variants include an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 port, two USB 2.0 Gen 1 Type-A ports (one with PowerShare), and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The Dell G15 range will be available in Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with Speckles options.

Dell XPS 15 specifications

Dell XPS 15 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3 typical, a 1,600:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Under the is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. There are storage options up to 1TB PCIe 4x4 SSD and memory options of up to 32GB. The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design that includes two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. They have been tuned by Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. For connectivity, the Dell XPS 15 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. It also comes with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. It integrates an 86Whr battery that is not replaceable.

Dell XPS 17 specifications

dell xps 15 17 Dell XPS 15 17

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 will be available for purchase from Dell.com from September 3

Dell XPS 17 comes with a 17-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) display that has DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent Adobe RGB, 99 percent DCI-P3, and a 1,600:1 contrast ratio. Under the hood, it can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The speaker setup on the Dell XPS 17 is also the same as on the Dell XPS 15. For connectivity, there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1. Dell XPS 17 comes with a 97Whr battery.

Dell Alienware x15 R1 Laptop

Dell Alienware x15 R1 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.27 kg
Dell Alienware x17 R1 Laptop

Dell Alienware x17 R1 Laptop

Display size 17.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 3.02 kg
Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Laptop

Display size 15.40-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 128GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series
Dell XPS 15 (9510) Laptop

Dell XPS 15 (9510) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.81 kg
Dell XPS 17 (9710) Laptop

Dell XPS 17 (9710) Laptop

Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Weight 2.21 kg
Comments

