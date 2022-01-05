Technology News
CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals

Alienware's five new laptops, gaming monitor, and gaming peripherals will be available in India in H1 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 5 January 2022 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Dell

Alienware x14 is touted as the company's thinnest gaming laptop till date

Highlights
  • Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2 get 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU
  • Alienware's gaming monitor is touted to have world's first QD-OLED displa
  • Alienware m17 R5 gets a bunch of AMD components like CPU, GPU, more

CES 2022 has seen many brands launching a plethora of products and Dell's Alienware is no exception. The gaming division of the American tech giant has launched five new laptops, a curved gaming monitor, and a couple of gaming peripherals. Alienware x14 is touted as the thinnest gaming laptop from the company yet. Alongside, Dell has also introduced the second generation of Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 R-series laptops. Alienware lineup also gets a new 34-inch Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor along with Tri-Mode Gaming Headset and Mouse.

Dell Alienware laptops, Alienware QD-OLED Monitor, Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Headset and Mouse: availability

Dell has not announced the pricing for any of the Alienware products it launched during CES 2022 yet. However, it did mention that Alienware x14, Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2, Alienware m15 R7, Alienware m17 R5, Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor, Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Headset, as well as Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse will launch in India in the first half of 2022.

Alienware x14 specifications

The thinnest gaming laptop from Dell — Alienware x14 — sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It features Nvidia G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, 400 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision. The laptop also supports Dolby Atmos with spatial audio. It runs Windows 11 and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 'Alder Lake' processors paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphic cards. Users will be able to configure up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E with 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with USB PowerDelivery, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Display port 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a microSD 5.2 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs an 80Whr battery with a claimed battery life of 11 hours. Alienware x14 measures 14.5x262.77x321.5mm and weighs from 1.7 to 1.8 kilograms.

Alienware x15 R2, Alienware x17 R2 specifications

The second generation of Alienware x15 and Alienware R17 laptops are not very different than their predecessors. In terms of upgrades, Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 now feature Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, 12th Gen Intel Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs, and DDR5 RAM with up to 6,400MHz speeds. Both laptops support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with spatial audio.

Alienware m17 R5, Alienware m15 R7 specifications

Sporting a 17-inch display, Alienware m17 R5 features a whole host of AMD-branded components. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU paired with AMD Radeon RX GPU and feature AMD FreeSync Premium, AMD SmartShift Max, AMD Smart Access Memory, and AMD Smart Access Graphics. Additionally, the laptop features AMD Cryo-Tech cooling technology for heat dissipation.

dell alienware m17 r5 dell_alienware_m17_r5

Alienware m17 R5 is powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU paired with AMD Radeon RX graphics card
Photo Credit: Dell

The smaller Alienware m15 R7 sports a 15-inch display and is powered by either AMD Ryzen CPUs or 12th Gen Intel Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs. These CPUs can be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware m15 R7 feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with spatial audio support.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor specifications

Touted as the world's first Quantum Dot OLED display, Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor sports a 34-inch display with 3,440x1,400 pixels resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 99.3 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 149 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 1000000:1 contrast ratio. It also supports VESA DisplayHDR and has a 178-degree viewing angle.

dell 34 curved qd oled gaming monitor dell_34_curved_qd-oled_gaming_monitor

Alienware 34 QD-OLED monitor comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate
Photo Credit: Dell

Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, five USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one audio line-out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Alienware's new gaming monitor also comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. It measures 364.15x815.25x137.11mm and weighs 6.92 kilograms without the stand.

Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Headset, Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse specifications

With an over-the-ear design, Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Headset features 40mm High-Res drivers and active noise cancellation (ANC). It also features a detachable boom microphone and has an internal microphone as well. The gaming headset also has support for Dolby Atmos surround sound.

dell alienware tri mode gaming headset dell_alienware_tri-mode_gaming_headset

Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Headset features Dolby Atmos surround sound
Photo Credit: Dell

Being a wireless headset it has a battery life of up to 55 hours when connected via Bluetooth. A 15-minute charge gives it enough juice to run for 6 hours, Dell claims. The right cup of the headset features touch controls. It has a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz. It can be connected via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band, Bluetooth v5.2, or its 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Alienware Tri-Mode Gaming Mouse can also be connected via three methods - 2.4GHz Wireless band, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB. It has a battery life of up to 420 hours when connected via Bluetooth and a 5-minute charge is claimed to provide 20 hours of battery life. It can be charged via a magnetic snap charging adapter or through a USB Type-C port. It has a total of 8 fully programmable buttons. The gaming mouse weighs 89 grams.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Satvik Khare
CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With Intel Alder Lake P Processor, New Design Announced

