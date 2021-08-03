Technology News
  Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30 Series Graphics Launched in India

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Alienware m15 R6 are available for purchase on Dell.com.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 August 2021 16:59 IST
Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display

Highlights
  • Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition is priced in India at Rs. 1,34,990
  • Dell Alienware m15 R6 is priced in India at Rs. 1,59,990
  • Both laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptops have launched in India. The Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series mobile processor. The Dell Alienware m15 R6 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake processor. Both the Alienware gaming laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, and an array of ports including an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/ 120Hz native experiences.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, Alienware m15 R6: Price in India, sale

The new Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is priced starting at Rs. 1,34,990, whereas the Alienware m15 R6 starts at Rs. 1,59,990. Both the models are available for purchase on Dell.com.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro versions and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 (3,200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. There's a choice between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti dedicated graphics cards that come with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The gaming laptop comes with an 86Whr battery and an Alienware HD 720p webcam with dual-array microphones. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop supports Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A ports (one with PowerShare 2), one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 specifications

Coming to the Dell Alienware m15 R6, it comes with Windows 10 Home and Pro options, and features a 15.6-inch display that can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it comes with up to an 11th Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The Dell Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. Alienware m15 R6 is backed by an 86Whr battery and ships with a 240W adapter.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dell Alienware m15 r6 Laptop

Dell Alienware m15 r6 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 2.69 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report

