Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition and Dell Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptops have launched in India. The Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series mobile processor. The Dell Alienware m15 R6 is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake processor. Both the Alienware gaming laptops come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, and an array of ports including an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K/ 120Hz native experiences.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, Alienware m15 R6: Price in India, sale

The new Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is priced starting at Rs. 1,34,990, whereas the Alienware m15 R6 starts at Rs. 1,59,990. Both the models are available for purchase on Dell.com.

Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition specifications

On the specifications front, the Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop runs on Windows 10 Home or Pro versions and comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. It can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen R7 5800H processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 (3,200MHz) RAM and up to 4TB (2x 2TB) of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. There's a choice between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti dedicated graphics cards that come with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The gaming laptop comes with an 86Whr battery and an Alienware HD 720p webcam with dual-array microphones. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop supports Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A ports (one with PowerShare 2), one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack.

Dell Alienware m15 R6 specifications

Coming to the Dell Alienware m15 R6, it comes with Windows 10 Home and Pro options, and features a 15.6-inch display that can be equipped with up to a 15.6-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it comes with up to an 11th Intel Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake CPU, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that comes with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The Dell Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and up to 2TB (2x 1TB) PCIe M.2 SSD for storage. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. Alienware m15 R6 is backed by an 86Whr battery and ships with a 240W adapter.