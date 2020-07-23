Technology News
Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15 With 10th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

Dell Alienware m15 R3 comes with up to 4K OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate at 15.6 inches.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 July 2020 16:26 IST
Dell Alienware m15 R3 has an RGB backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • Dell Alienware m15 R3 price starts at Rs. 1,99,990
  • Dell G5 15 SE price in India starts at Rs. 74,990
  • Dell gaming laptops will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, among others

Dell has launched four gaming laptops in India namely, Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. The Alienware m15 R3 was globally unveiled in May and has now made its way to the country. The Dell G5 15 SE (Special Edition), on the other hand, was first showcased in January during CES 2020. Dell says these gaming laptops have been launched to cater to the developing market for gaming PCs in India.

Dell Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15: Price in India, availability

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,99,990, whereas the Dell G5 15 SE (5505) starts at Rs. 74,990. The Dell G5 15 (5500) starts at Rs. 82,590, and finally, the Dell G3 15 (3500) is priced beginning at Rs. 73,990. Dell says the laptops will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, select Dell Exclusive Stores, and select large format retail and multi brand outlets.

Dell Alienware m15 R3 specifications

The Alienware m15 R3 as per Dell, is the thinnest, lightest, and most powerful Alienware laptop. It comes with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There is also an option for a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 300Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. It is powered by up to Intel 10th generation Core i9 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design. The chassis is made from Magnesium-Alloy and the keyboard supports per-key RGB backlighting. You also get Tobii eye tracking with the Alienware m15 R3. You can get up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB PCIe M.2SSD. The gaming laptop comes with an 86Wh battery.

Dell G5 15 SE (5505) specifications

The Dell G5 15 SE (5505) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 220nits of brightness. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processors with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs. There is a 51Wh battery present in the Dell G5 15 SE (5505). It comes in a Supernova Silver colour option with blue accents. It also packs 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. For connectivity, you get up to Killer Wireless 1650x 2x2 AX and Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two SuperSpeed USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port and an Ethernet port.

Dell G5 15 (5500) specifications

The Dell G5 15 (5500) is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. You get anti-glare full-HD display with 300nits brightness. It has dual-fan cooling technology that keeps the thermals in check. The battery capacity on the Dell G5 15 (5500) is 51Wh. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, and a full-size backlit keyboard. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ehternet, an HDMI port, a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two SuperSpeed USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, and a USB Type-C port.

Dell G3 15 (3500) specifications

The Dell G3 15 (3500) comes with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM. You can get full-HD 60Hz display either with 220 nits brightness or with 300 nits brightness. RAM can go up to 16GB DDR4 while storage options include 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD or 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD with 1TB 5400 RPM HDD configuration. The battery is 51Wh here as well. Connectivity options on the Dell G3 15 (3500) include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two SuperSpeed USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, and an Ethernet port.

 

Dell G5 15 SE 5505 Laptop

Dell G5 15 SE 5505 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 2.50 kg
Dell G5 15 5500 Laptop

Dell G5 15 5500 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Weight 2.34 kg
Dell G3 15 3500 Laptop

Dell G3 15 3500 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Weight 2.34 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999

Comment
 
 

