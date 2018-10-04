Dell has expanded its Alienware gaming portfolio, and has introduced the Alienware m15 laptop. The laptop's biggest highlight is that it is touted to be the most lightweight and slim 15-inch gaming laptop in the Alienware range so far. The Alienware m15 weighs 2.177kg, and is claimed to be 20 percent lighter and 14 percent thinner than the previous generation Alienware 13. The notebook packs up to 17 hours of battery life, and comes in both Epic Silver and Nebula Red colour options. The Alienware m15 is priced starting at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 95,700), and will be available globally from October 25 on Alienware.com or through partnered retail outlets as well.

The Alienware m15 sports a 15.6-inch display, and a magnesium alloy casing for power and portability. Engadget reports that options for display include a 1080p 60Hz screen, a 1080p 144Hz screen, or a 4K 60Hz panel. The display has narrow side bezel to maximize screen space, and it sports a numeric backlit keypad with 1.4mm of key travel, anti-ghosting keys and four Alien-FX enabled zones to light up the room during any gameplay. The notebook is powered by the eighth generation Intel processors (options of either a quad-core Core i5-8300H or a six-core i7-8750H) paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 OC or 1070 Max-Q graphics cards, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier. It packs up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options offered go up to 1TB SSD, and 1TB hybrid drive.

The Alienware m15 offers 60Whr and 90Whr battery options and the former offers 7.1 hours of video playback, while the latter offers 10.6 hours of video playback. Idle times on the other hand are up to 13.4 hours and up to 17 hours, respectively. It is claimed to offers efficient thermal management during intense game sessions, and PCWorld reports it will have three USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, miniDisplay Port 1.3, Noble Lock Port, Thunderbolt 3, charging port, Gigabit ethernet, and Alienware's Amplifier ports for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 143x108x8.3mm.