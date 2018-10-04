NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dell Alienware m15 Launched, the Company's First Lightweight Gaming Laptop

, 04 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Dell Alienware m15 Launched, the Company's First Lightweight Gaming Laptop

Photo Credit: Engadget

Alienware m15 will be available globally from October 25

Highlights

  • Dell claims m15 is thinnest 15-inch laptop from Alienware
  • Alienware m15 is priced at $1,299
  • It is reportedly 14 percent thinner than Alienware 13

Dell has expanded its Alienware gaming portfolio, and has introduced the Alienware m15 laptop. The laptop's biggest highlight is that it is touted to be the most lightweight and slim 15-inch gaming laptop in the Alienware range so far. The Alienware m15 weighs 2.177kg, and is claimed to be 20 percent lighter and 14 percent thinner than the previous generation Alienware 13. The notebook packs up to 17 hours of battery life, and comes in both Epic Silver and Nebula Red colour options. The Alienware m15 is priced starting at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 95,700), and will be available globally from October 25 on Alienware.com or through partnered retail outlets as well.

The Alienware m15 sports a 15.6-inch display, and a magnesium alloy casing for power and portability. Engadget reports that options for display include a 1080p 60Hz screen, a 1080p 144Hz screen, or a 4K 60Hz panel. The display has narrow side bezel to maximize screen space, and it sports a numeric backlit keypad with 1.4mm of key travel, anti-ghosting keys and four Alien-FX enabled zones to light up the room during any gameplay. The notebook is powered by the eighth generation Intel processors (options of either a quad-core Core i5-8300H or a six-core i7-8750H) paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 OC or 1070 Max-Q graphics cards, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier. It packs up to 16GB of RAM, and storage options offered go up to 1TB SSD, and 1TB hybrid drive.

The Alienware m15 offers 60Whr and 90Whr battery options and the former offers 7.1 hours of video playback, while the latter offers 10.6 hours of video playback. Idle times on the other hand are up to 13.4 hours and up to 17 hours, respectively. It is claimed to offers efficient thermal management during intense game sessions, and PCWorld reports it will have three USB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0, miniDisplay Port 1.3, Noble Lock Port, Thunderbolt 3, charging port, Gigabit ethernet, and Alienware's Amplifier ports for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 143x108x8.3mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alienware m15, Alienware, DEll
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
ESA's Gaia Spots Stars Flying Between Galaxies
Indians Spend More Time Watching Online Videos Than TV: Survey
Billion Capture Plus
Dell Alienware m15 Launched, the Company's First Lightweight Gaming Laptop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Cut During Amazon Sale Next Week
  2. iPhone XS Max Impresses DxOMark Team, But Ranked Behind Huawei P20 Pro
  3. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
  4. Nokia 7.1 Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Nokia 7.1 Price, Specifications Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications Leaked, Four Rear Cameras Detailed
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Flash Sale Today at 12pm
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart and Mi.com
  9. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  10. Motorola One Power Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.