Dell Alienware range of gaming rigs has gotten an update with the Alienware m15 R3 aka Alienware m15 (2020), Alienware m17 R3 aka Alienware m17 (2020), and the Alienware Area-51m R2 aka Alienware Area-51m (2020) laptops. The company has also brought the Alienware Aurora R11 aka Alienware Aurora (2020) desktop for gamers with all-new graphics liquid cooling technology. The new Alienware m15, Alienware m17, and Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops as well as the Alienware Aurora come with 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Dell has also showcased the Alienware 25 360Hz gaming monitor that will debut later this year.

Dell Alienware m15 R3, Alienware m17 R3, Alienware Area-51m R2, Alienware Aurora R11 price

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 price starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,13,300), while the Alienware m17 R3 comes with an initial price of $1,549.99 (Rs. 1,17,100). Both laptops will go on sale in the US from May 21. The Alienware Area-51m R2 price, on the other hand, begins at $3,049.99 (roughly Rs. 2,30,100), and the notebook will be available for purchase in the US from June 9. Furthermore, the Alienware Aurora R11 carries a starting price of $1,129.99 (roughly Rs. 85,300). The desktop will go on sale in the US from May 28.

Details about the India launch of the Dell Alienware m15 R3, Alienware m17 R3, Alienware Area-51m R2, and the Alienware Aurora R11 are yet to be revealed.

Dell Alienware m15 R3, Alienware m17 R3 specifications, features

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware m17 R3 both run Windows 10 and come with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics with dedicated 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The laptops also have up to 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 RAM and a maximum of 4TB RAID0 storage, along with 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. Further, Dell has provided up to 86Whr battery and a range of connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) ports, HDMI 2.0b, Mini-Display 1.4, and RJ-45 Ethernet port with up to 2.5Gbps data transfer speed.

As the names of the two new Alienware laptops suggest, the Dell Alienware m15 R3 has a 15.6-inch display, while the Alienware m17 R3 comes with a 17.3-inch display. Both models have full-HD and 4K UHD resolution options. You'll also get a HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology that is touted to enhance the performance. Furthermore, the laptops have Dell's Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design to dissipate heat.

The Dell Alienware m15 R3 and Alienware m17 R3 come in Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light colour options that both have a High Endurance Clear Coat on top.

Dell Alienware Area-51m R2 specifications, features

If you're looking for a mightier machine over the new Alienware m15 and m17 models, Dell has the Alienware Area-51m R2 that comes with a 17.3-inch display that can be availed with up to UHD resolution or in a full-HD panel with up to 300Hz refresh rate. The machine is powered by 10th-generation Intel Core S-series processors along with up to 5.3GHz clock speed and Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

Dell has provided its Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology on the Alienware Area-51m R2 along with a vapor chamber and up to 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation. The laptop also has AMD Radeon RX graphics option. Additionally, it has a redesigned Alienware keyboard that has a 1.7mm key travel, N-key rollover technology, and RGB LED lighting on each single key that's customisable as well.

Dell Alienware Aurora R11 specifications, features

For desktop gamers, Dell has the Alienware Aurora R11 that comes with PCI-e liquid cooling that is available along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics. The new graphics technology is touted to deliver up to a 19.5 percent temperature reduction and up to a 69.2 percent noise reduction. The machine also has the 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 memory and an optional 1000W power supply. Furthermore, you'll get a new ambient light ring and the option to overclock the processor.

