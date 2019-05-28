Dell has announced the refreshed Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 gaming laptops at Computex 2019, flaunting a new design and packing more powerful internal hardware such as 9th Gen octa-core Intel processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX series graphics, and improved thermal architecture to name a few. The Alienware m15 and m17 are claimed to be the thinnest gaming laptops from the company, and they also come with numerous firsts too. The Alienware m15 is said to be the world's first 15-inch laptop with Tobii eye-tracking technology, while the Alienware m17 is the world's first laptop to come with an Eyesafe-certified display for reducing blue light exposure. At Computex 2019, Alienware also launched two new gaming headsets.

The new Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops come with an Alienware Area 51m-inspired design and are quite different from the previous gen Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 laptops that were announced last year. The latest Alienware gaming laptops also offer all the bells and whistles associated with a gaming laptop such as a display with high refresh rate, low response time, per key RGB lighting, anti-ghosting and n-key rollover, and a dedicated gaming command centre to name a few.

Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 packs a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, 7ms response time, and support for Tobii eye-tracking technology. One can also choose from amongst lower refresh rate panels, as well as a top-end model with 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

The Alienware m15 is powered by up to a 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9980HK octa-core processor paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD in a Raid 0 configuration. Graphics options start from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and go all the way up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and Max-Q Design.

The Alienware m15 and m17 borrow design elements from the Alienware Area 51m

The new Alienware gaming laptop boasts of a sturdy magnesium build and comes in two colour options – Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon. The Alienware m15 starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,04,400) and will hit the shelves starting June 11, 2019.

Alienware m17

The Alienware m17 features a larger 17.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time, accompanied by the EyeSafe and Tobii eye-tracking technology. The laptop can be configured with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK octa-core processor with a burst clock speed of 5.0 GHz.

The new Alienware gaming laptop's base variant relies on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for graphics processing. However, buyers can go up to the more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and Max-Q design.

Buyers can fit up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe M2.0 SSD in a Raid 0 configuration. The Alienware m17 also features the same magnesium alloy build as its smaller sibling and will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. The 17-inch gaming laptop starts at $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,04,400), while its market availability is expected to begin starting June 11, 2019.

Alienware 7.1 Gaming headset, Alienware Stereo Gaming headset

In addition to the new laptops, Dell's Alienware gaming division has also announced two gaming accessories – Alienware 7.1 Gaming headset and the Alienware Stereo Gaming headset. Both the devices come equipped with custom 50mm drivers and deeper audio chambers to deliver a more immersive experience. The Alienware 7.1 Gaming headset claims to provide a 7.1 stereo surround sound experience and has a retractable boom microphone. The Alienware Stereo Gaming headset comes with Discord certification and offers unidirectional noise cancellation.