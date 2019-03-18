Refreshing its PC gaming portfolio in India, Dell and its subsidiary Alienware on Monday launched Alienware Area-51m, Alienware m15 and Dell G7 devices for the gamers in the country. Originally unveiled at the CES 2019 in January, the devices have now made their way to India. Price of Alienware Area-51m starts at Rs 2,99,590 and is available on dell.co.in while the Alienware m15 starts at Rs 1,78,399. The Dell G7 15 is available for Rs 1,57,399 and is also available on dell.co.in.

The new portfolio would be available in retail and multi-brand stores across the country from April 1.

"By an estimate, $1.1 billion would be the size of the Indian gaming industry by 2020. Community engagement, augmenting gaming as a profession and latest technological innovation is how we are defining the gaming landscape in India," Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, CSB Dell India, told reporters here.

Alienware Area-51m is also the world's first gaming laptop that supports upgradable Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, 64GB of memory and 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology.

"This is an exciting time for PC gaming all over the world as well as in India. We are delighted to introduce ground-breaking, high performance gaming machines like Area-51m and m15," added Frank Azor, Vice President and General Manager, Alienware, Gaming and XPS.

Dell Alienware m15

Focusing on portability in gaming machines, the Alienware m15, is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch Alienware laptop, that is aimed at gamers on-the-go. A powerful machine for gamers, it has 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 MQ design graphics cards.

Both Alienware Area-51m and Alienware m15 offer "Cryo-Tech v2.0" -- an advanced thermal technology that maximises performance and keeps these machines cool.

Dell also refreshed its G Series gaming laptops with the launch of the new G7 gaming system. With a design that is 19.9mm thin, it is the thinnest G Series laptop to date.

Powered by the eighth-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce 20 series RTX graphics card, and 144Hz refresh rate panel, the G7 optimises demanding AAA game titles and can also be utilised for everyday use.