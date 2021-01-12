D-Link Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter has been launched at CES 2021, that is claimed by the company to be the ‘first such' product of its kind. It offers speeds up to 574Mbps in the 2.4GHz band and 1,200Mbps in the 5GHz band. Users can plug the adapter into a USB port on their laptop or desktop computer to get a better performance. It uses orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) and multi-user, multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) technologies, that can ensure a fast and efficient Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi 6 AI mesh routers D-Link AI M32 and DIR-LX1870 were also launched.

AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter (DWA-X1850) was introduced by D-Link at CES 2021 as the “first such Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter in the market,” as per a press release. The Wi-Fi 6 adapter delivers a fast and easy way to connect to the Internet at an affordable price for users to upgrade their desktops and notebook computers with the latest 802.11ax technology, as per the company.

As per a report by The Verge, the adapter will be available in the second quarter of 2021 for $100 (roughly Rs. 7,300). The report notes that you'll have to be connected to a Wi-Fi 6 router to get the biggest benefits, and considering the Wi-Fi 6 standard only started rolling out two years ago, most people aren't expected to have this yet. The DWA-X1850 features WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption for optimal network and device protection. The adapter can be used for streaming videos or online learning. It comes with auto-installation driver for Windows 7 to Windows 10.

D-Link has also introduced the AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router D-Link AI M32, that combines Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology at AX3200 speeds. It offers voice control features as well. As per the report, it is priced at $250 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and will be available in the third quarter of 2021.

The Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion, as per D-Link. The dual band mesh system promises speeds up to 3.2Gbps. It has OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, Quick VPN, IPv6 6rd, DS-Lite, triple-play VLAN, and QoS. D-Link AI M32 mesh lets you add other compatible D-Link Wi-Fi mesh devices. The Mesh Smart Roaming technology automatically connects you to the strongest signal, claims the company.

The AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-LX1870) was also reportedly launched at CES 2021. It is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9500) and is already available for purchase. It has combined speeds up to 1.8Gbps and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

