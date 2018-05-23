Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

D-Link Launches Covr Dual Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System in India: Price, Features

 
, 23 May 2018
Highlights

  • D-Link Covr Dual Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System debuted in India
  • It is powered by Qualcomm's Mesh Networking platform
  • The Wi-Fi system comes at Rs. 12,990

D-Link has brought its Covr Dual Band Whole Home Wi-Fi System to India with the launch of the COVR-C1203. Originally announced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas back in January, the new Wi-Fi system is powered by Qualcomm's Mesh Networking platform and is based on AC1200 standard to offer high-speed, seamless Wi-Fi in home premises - spread across an area of 5,000 square feet. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,990 and is available for purchase through D-Link network of distribution, reseller, large format retail (LFR) outlets, and e-commerce platforms in the country.

Based on MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple-input and multiple-output) technology, the D-Link COVR-C1203 with its mesh network is capable of eliminating Wi-Fi deadspots and offering a stable network across a diverse range of connected devices, including smartphones, smart television sets, and smart bulbs among others, the company said. It comes as a three-unit package that works with a smart roaming technology to let you connect to the strongest signal available at your location. Further, the Wi-Fi system is capable of placing wireless devices on the optimal wireless band automatically. You can also upscale the experience by using additional Covr Points.

D-Link has designed a Wi-Fi mobile app that offers a convenient Web-based interface to let you easily install the Covr Wi-Fi system at your home. The D-Link Wi-Fi mobile app is available for free download on Android and iOS devices.

"D-Link Covr, powered by Mesh Networking platform provides the essential ingredient for today's connected home, delivering seamless, reliable and high-quality connectivity throughout the home and across all devices," said Sanket Kulkarni, VP - Channel Sales, D-Link India, in a press statement while launching the new system.

Comments

Further reading: D Link Covr, D Link, Home Wi Fi System
