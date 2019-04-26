Corsair has just announced two new high-performance gaming mice called Ironclaw RGB Wireless and Glaive RGB Pro. The former is a wireless version of the Ironclaw RGB which launched in early 2019 while the latter, is a more advanced version of the Glaive RGB with a new 18,000dpi sensor, interchangeable side grips and additional RGB lighting. Both mice come with a two-year warranty but Indian prices haven't been revealed yet.

The Ironclaw RGB Wireless features Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology along with a 18,000dpi optical sensor. The mouse retains the palm-grip optimised shape and rubber sides of the wired version. It boasts of a sub-1ms wireless latency, a range of up to 10m and something called IFS (Intelligent Frequency Shift) for a stable connection when using it in a dense wireless environment, such as a LAN party. The mouse can be used in wired mode too, which simultaneously charges the battery. A singe charge is said to provide up to 50 hours of play time.

The Corsair Glaive RGB Pro features a new 18,000dpi sensor

Compared to the wired version, the Ironclaw RGB Wireless has three additional buttons, thereby giving you a total of 10 programmable buttons. You also get a total of three RGB lighting zones, which can also be customised. The mouse buttons use Omron switches for better longevity.

The Glaive RGB Pro's 18,000dpi Pixart optical sensor can be customised in 1dpi resolution steps. There are a total of seven programmable buttons, three-zone RGB backlighting, Omron switches, and a new rugged aluminium scroll wheel.

Corsair also announced a pair of new mouse pads designed for e-sport professionals. The Corsair MM350 and MM250 Champion Series mousepad was created with the feedback of e-sports professionals. It's available in a 450mm x 400mm size and is 5mm thick. Both are available with either a stitched anti-fray edge or a standard edge.