Technology News
loading

Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81

Clive Sinclair, the brain behind ZX Spectrum, died after a prolonged illness.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 September 2021 11:29 IST
Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81

Photo Credit: BBC/ David Levenson

Clive Sinclair demonstrates the C5 tricycle in 1985

Highlights
  • Clive Sinclair was born in Richmond, Surrey, England on July 30, 1940
  • Sinclair was suffering from a prolonged illness
  • Sinclair was knighted in 1983

Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81. The computing pioneer died at home in London on Thursday, September 16, after a prolonged illness. Considered to be one of Britain's most prolific inventors and entrepreneurs, Sinclair is most famous for making computers accessible to the masses by bringing them into homes. In addition to popularising the home computer at what was largely considered to be affordable prices, he is also known for producing the first slim-line electronic pocket calculator in 1972.  His passion for invention and entrepreneurship resulted in the formation of his own company, Sinclair Radionics, in 1961. 

In order to raise funds for the electronics company, Sinclair left school at 17 and worked for four years as a technical journalist. However, after the release of his pocket calculator Sinclair Executive, he was faced with a bunch of hurdles in the form of lacklustre products.

In 1980, Sinclair created history by launching ZX80, a home computer. Priced at less than GBP 100 (roughly Rs 10,000), it became the United Kingdom's first mass-market home computer. Soon, under the aegis of Sinclair Research, the entrepreneur also released ZX81and ZX Spectrum. In 1985, he also developed Sinclair C5, a battery-powered electric tricycle, which did not impress consumers then but is hugely relevant today in the context of the push for electric vehicles.

It comes as no surprise that many of the stalwarts of technology firms today have been inspired by Sir Sinclair's work. According to McGill University, several famous video game designers such as Peter Molyneux and David Perry started their journey with ZX Spectrum.

Speaking about her father, Belinda Sinclair told BBC, “He was inventive and imaginative and for him it was exciting and an adventure, it was his passion.” She added that he was still working on his inventions a week before his death.

“He'd come up with an idea and say, ‘There's no point in asking if someone wants it because they can't imagine it,” Belinda told The Guardian about Sinclair's passion. “He wanted to make things small and cheap so people could access them.”

Paying tribute to the genius, British business mogul Alan Michael Sugar tweeted, “So sad to hear about my good friend and competitor Sir Clive Sinclair… R.I.P Friend.” 

SpaceX founder Elon Musk too conveyed his condolences on Twitter.

Sinclair was granted knighthood in 1983 for his contributions to British industry. He is survived by his daughter Belinda, his sons, Crispin and Bartholomew, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Clive Sinclair, ZX Spectrum, Home Computing, Sinclair Radionics
SpaceX Inspiration4 Launched Successfully: Here’s What the ‘Happy’ All-Civilian Crew Is Up To
Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Google Doodle Marks Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura’s 133th Birthday
  6. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  7. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  10. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series India Launch Set for September 24, Realme Band 2 and Smart TV Neo 32-Inch Also Coming
  2. Ford F-150 Lightning Production Capacity to Be Boosted to 80,000 per Year, Will Go on Sale Next Year
  3. Cryptocurrency: Over 60 Exchanges in South Korea to Suspend Services Next Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch via Retailer Listing in Poland
  5. Clive Sinclair, the Home Computing Pioneer, Dies Aged 81
  6. Cryptocurrency ATM Kiosks, Bitcoin Purchase-Related Complaints to Be Investigated by El Salvador Body
  7. Facebook Removes German Anti-COVID Restrictions Group Over 'Social Harm'
  8. Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
  9. Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
  10. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launched Successfully: Here’s What the ‘Happy’ All-Civilian Crew Is Up To
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com