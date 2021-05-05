Technology News
Chromebook Shipments Grew 275 Percent in Q1, With HP Leading the Pack: Canalys

Chromebook models are developed by most brands including HP, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung, and Dell.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2021 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Canalys

Chromebooks are designed for regular light tasks

Highlights
  • HP shipped the most Chromebook models in Q1 2021
  • Apple shipped the most tablets in Q1 2021
  • Desktop segment saw a decline of four percent

Chromebook showed the highest growth in shipments in the PC market globally in the first quarter of this year with 275 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, as per a report. The latest data by market research firm Canalys shows that the PC market which includes desktops, Chromebooks, notebooks, and tablets saw significant growth in Q1 2021 with a total of 122.1 million units shipped. HP shipped the most Chromebook models at around 4.3 million units giving it the highest market share. Lenovo was second in the list, followed by Acer, Samsung, Dell, and other brands.

Chromebooks are laptops that run Chrome OS and are designed for regular light tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, creating and editing documents, etc. The first quarter of this year saw significant growth in Chromebook shipments globally with a 274.6 percent (approximately 275 percent) growth compared to the same quarter of last year, according to latest data by Canalys. There were 12 million Chromebook models shipped in the quarter. On the other hand, the notebook market grew as well with 62 percent YoY growth.

Tablet shipments of Chromebooks grew by 52 percent in the same quarter while desktop shipments declined by 4 percent. Overall, the PC market grew 53.1 percent YoY thanks to a total of 122.1 million unit shipments. This growth in Chromebooks, tablets, and laptop is from more and more people adjusting to the remote working scenario that has been imposed due to the pandemic.

HP leads the charge in Chromebook shipments with 4.3 million units and a 36.4 percent market share. Lenovo saw 3.1 million units shipped and a 25.9 percent market share. Acer captured 11.9 percent of the market with its 1.4 million units shipped, Samsung with its 1.2 million units shipped captured 10 percent of the market share, and Dell saw 8.4 percent market share with 1 million units shipped.

Coming to tablet shipments, Apple was at the top with its 38.2 percent market share and 15.1 million units shipped. Samsung and all other brands trail behind Apple with Samsung capturing 20.1 percent market share, Lenovo capturing 9.5 percent, Amazon taking in 8.7 percent, Huawei took 5.4 percent, and other brands took the remaining 18 percent market share.

Overall, Lenovo secured the highest market share (including all four facets of PC market) at 19.7 percent. Apple followed with its 18.1 percent, HP with its 15.8 percent, Dell with its 10.7 percent, and Samsung with its 8 percent.

Comments

Further reading: Chromebook, HP, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, Samsung, Acer, Canalys
Vineet Washington
