Technology News
loading

Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out

The latest Chrome OS update is promised to reach most Chrome OS devices in the coming days.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2022 12:52 IST
Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out

Photo Credit: Google

Chromebooks are getting an updated Gallery app through Chrome OS 97

Highlights
  • Google announced the rollout of Chrome OS 97.0.4692.7
  • The new Chrome OS improves fullscreen magnifier
  • Chrome OS is getting a slew of updates later this year

Chrome OS 97 has been released by Google as the latest stable update for Chromebook owners. The new version brings an updated Gallery app and improved accessibility. Chrome OS 97 comes a week after the release of Chrome 97 for desktops, Android, and iOS. The new Chrome browser update introduced features including simplified storage controls and a tweaked autofill dropdown. The new Chrome browser on desktops also carried improved support for international keyboards and included the option set zoom levels for your most visited websites.

Google has announced the rollout of Chrome OS 97.0.4692.77 through its stable channel. The update is promised to reach most Chrome OS devices in the coming days.

As 9to5Google reports, one of the biggest changes that Chrome OS 97 introduces to Chromebooks is the updated Gallery app which now allows users to natively play their favourite songs and music. This is unlike earlier when Chrome OS plays audio content through a dedicated client.

The updated Gallery app shows a fullscreen view of the audio tracks playing back on the Chrome OS device. It also features a ‘Now Playing' queue on the left that you completely hide. The audio player within the Gallery app also includes shortcuts including the ones for moving the track 10-second backward or forward or changing the speed. Additionally, the player shows album art in a larger size over what you could see on the dedicated client.

You can also simultaneously open multiple images on the Gallery app. The app also lets you access features including zoom and edit on each individual image available on the screen.

Chrome OS 97 also updates accessibility with the fullscreen magnifier carrying the option to let you move the screen continuously with your mouse. The addition comes alongside the existing default option that allows shifting of the window when your cursor touches the edge of your screen.

You can check for Chrome OS 97 on your Chromebook by going to Settings > About Chrome OS > Check for updates.

Earlier this week, Google announced a slew of updates coming to Chrome OS later this year. These include quick setup using an Android phone and Fast Pair support.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Chrome OS 97, Chrome 97, Chrome OS, Chromebook, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Come With Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM
Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With 30 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

    Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G With 120W Fast Charging Goes Official in India
    2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
    3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
    4. Nokia Introduces 5 Budget Phones at CES 2022: Details Here
    5. BSNL Offering 5GB of Free Data to Users Coming From an Existing Network
    6. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
    7. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
    8. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped, Camera Specifications Teased
    9. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
    10. Moto G71 5G India Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Budget Smartwatch With 30 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
    2. Chrome OS 97 With Updated Gallery App, Improved Accessibility Starts Rolling Out
    3. Google ‘Pipit’ Foldable Phone Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Come With Tensor SoC, 12GB RAM
    4. In a First, Astronomers Watch a Giant Red Star Explode Violently in Real Time
    5. China Bans Most Exclusive Copyright Deals for Digital Music Platforms
    6. E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person Due to Rising Omicron Cases
    7. OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead of Launch, Camera Specifications Surface Online
    8. 5G Wireless Service Could Still Disrupt Flights, US Federal Aviation Administration Says
    9. James Webb Space Telescope Final Unfolding: Primary Mirror to Be Deployed on January 8
    10. Hybrid Electric Car Sales Hit Record Highs in the US in 2021, Industry Data Shows
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com