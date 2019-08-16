Google is rolling out a major Chrome OS update - Chrome OS 76 - for the month of August, complete with new features like improved media playback, an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and more.

For media controls, one can now open system menu and see all of the tabs or apps on Chromebook that are playing audio tracks and control them from one place, Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Google is also including an updated camera app for the Pixelbook and select Chromebook machines. In addition to that, Google has updated the Camera app UI for navigating between new modes, like square mode and portrait mode.

A "Clear all" button has also arrived for notifications. With this, one can now check and clear notifications from Play Store apps on Chromebook and dismiss notifications with the "Clear all" button.

On a separate page, Google has detailed other new things that have been released with Chrome OS 76, including Virtual Desks (aka virtual desktops) - "Master your multitasking with virtual desks. Now, with different sets of screens, you can compare tasks, organize projects, or simply separate work and play. To create a new virtual desk, click the 'show all windows' button on your keyboard, and select 'new desk'," it said.

Parents can also add extra screen time within the Family Link app when their kids' screen time is almost over. Also new is Automatic Clicks, "Introducing new ways you can interact with your Chromebook without putting any pressure on the touchpad or mouse. Use updated controls to hover over an item to left click, right click, double-click, drag and scroll. This feature and more are available in your Accessibility settings," Google said.