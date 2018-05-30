Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Chrome 67 With Improved AR/ VR Capabilities Now Available for Linux, macOS, and Windows

 
, 30 May 2018
Chrome 67 With Improved AR/ VR Capabilities Now Available for Linux, macOS, and Windows

Highlights

  • Chrome 67.0.3396.62 is rolling out for desktop users
  • It brings Generic Sensors API and WebXR Device API
  • Site Isolation feature to mitigate Spectre flaw reaches to more users

Google has rolled out the stable version of Chrome 67 for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The update for desktop users comes with new features for improving AR and VR experiences, support for Generic Sensors API has been added, and other fixes and improvements.

The new version updates the browser to Chrome 67.0.3396.62, and it denigrates the HTTP-Based Public Key Pinning (HPKP) security feature. Head to Help > About Google Chrome to check if you've received it and install the update. Google has fixed 34 security issues with this update, and it continues to rollout the strict isolation feature, introduced with Chrome 66, to more users to mitigate the risks posted by Spectre CPU vulnerability. By enabling Site Isolation, pages from different sites run in different processes with each process blocked from receiving particular types of sensitive data from other portals.

Chrome 67 adds new Generic Sensors API allowing websites to access data from a device's gyroscope, motion, and accelerometer sensors. Chrome also adds WebXR Device API so that developers can build AR and VR experiences for desktop-hosted and mobile-based VR headsets both. Lastly, as mentioned, Chrome has dropped support for HTTP-Based Public Key Pinning (HPKP) standard with version 67 update. The company has posted the entire changelog of all the security issues that Chrome 67 is fixing, and that includes a number of bugs with different levels in severity.

Now that desktop stable version 67 is in its commercial stage, Android and iOS stable versions may see a roll out soon too.

Comments

Chrome, Google, Chrome 67
