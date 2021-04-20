Technology News
China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space

The supercomputing centre will provide big data services for industries including the aerospace and marine sectors starting in 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 16:45 IST
China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space

With an investment of CNY 20 billion (roughly Rs. 23,100 crores) the centre will analyse data from space

Highlights
  • China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites
  • Chinese government is planning a new commercial space base in Hainan
  • China currently has four launch sites - three inland and one in Wenchang

China's space port of Wenchang will build a $3-billion (roughly Rs. 22,490 crores) supercomputing centre by year-end to analyse data obtained from space, according to state media.

With a planned investment of CNY 20 billion (roughly Rs. 23,100 crores), the supercomputing centre will provide big data services for industries including the aerospace and marine sectors starting in 2022, state-backed Hainan Daily said.

In the next decade, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

To meet the demand for satellite launches, China will have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. China currently has four launch sites - three inland and one in Wenchang in Hainan province.

Earlier this month, the government said it was planning a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet growing demand for launches.

The government also supports Hainan in its international cooperation on launching commercial satellites and payloads, and research and development in commercial spaceflight.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

