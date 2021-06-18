Technology News
loading

Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order

Biden's June 9 order replaced former President Donald Trump's 2020 bans against WeChat and TikTok.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2021 10:53 IST
Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order

The Trump targets also included Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, WeChat Pay, Tencent's QQ Wallet

Highlights
  • US officials share many concerns Trump cited in his order banning TikTok
  • US officials are speaking with allies about adopting a similar approach
  • Companies will then have 30 days to object or propose measures

President Joe Biden's executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive data would force some Chinese apps to take tougher measures to protect private information if they want to remain in the US market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The goal is to keep foreign adversaries like China and Russia from gaining access to large amounts of personal and proprietary business information.

The US Department of Commerce may issue subpoenas to collect information about certain smartphone, tablet, and desktop computer software applications. Then the agency may negotiate conditions for their use in the United States or ban the apps, according to people familiar with the matter.

Biden's June 9 order replaced former President Donald Trump's 2020 bans against the popular Chinese applications WeChat, owned by Tencent, and ByteDance's TikTok. US courts halted those bans.

US officials share many of the concerns Trump cited in his order banning TikTok, according to one person familiar with the matter. Notably, they fear that China could track the locations of US government employees, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.

While the new order does not name companies, it could end up capturing more apps than the Trump bans and hold up better if challenged in court. Reuters is the first to report details on how the Biden administration plans to implement the order, including seeking support from other countries.

US officials have begun speaking with allies about adopting a similar approach, one source said. The hope is that partner countries will agree on apps that should be banned.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will decide which apps to target for US action, but they must meet certain criteria. For instance, they must be owned, controlled or managed by a person or entity that supports the military or intelligence activities of a foreign adversary such as China or Russia.

WeChat, TikTok may be reviewed

If Raimondo decides an app poses an unacceptable risk, she "has the discretion to notify the parties" directly or publish the information in the government's official daily publication, the Federal Register, a Commerce Department spokesman said.

Companies will then have 30 days to object or propose measures to secure data better, the Commerce spokesman said.

The process stems from a May 2019 Trump executive order for reviewing information and communications technology from foreign adversaries.

Apps from China are most likely to find themselves in the Commerce Department's crosshairs given escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing, the Chinese government's ability to exert control over companies and the number of Chinese apps used by Americans.

WeChat, TikTok and eight other apps targeted by the Trump administration in its last months are eligible for review by Biden's team, one source said.

The Trump targets also included Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app, WeChat Pay, Tencent's QQ Wallet, Tencent QQ, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate published by Alibaba Group subsidiary UCWeb and Beijing Kingsoft Office Software's WPS Office.

Some of the apps named by Trump have serious data protection issues, while it's unclear why others pose a heightened risk to national security, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The order will apply to business apps, including those used in banking and telecommunications, as well as consumer apps, the first source said.

Apps linked to other adversaries such as Iran or Venezuela are already blocked under broader sanctions.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, Alipay, CamScanner, SHAREit, VMate, Tencent, WeChat, WeChat Pay, WPS Office, UCWeb
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements

Related Stories

Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  6. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  7. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  8. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  9. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  10. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  2. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
  3. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US FCC Votes to Advance Proposed Restrictions on Gear
  4. Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV
  5. Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
  6. Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability
  8. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Is Getting Its Own Podcast Platform This Month: Report
  10. Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com