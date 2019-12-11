Technology News
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020

LG’s latest Gram laptops come with 10th generation Intel Core processors and include features such as a fingerprint reader and up to 24GB of RAM.

11 December 2019
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020

LG Gram series retain the compact design and long battery life claims

Highlights
  • LG Gram 17 and Gram 15 updates have an 80Whr battery
  • LG Gram 2-in-1 update is touted to deliver over 20 hours of battery life
  • LG Gram 2020 lineup price and availability details are yet to be revealed

LG has continued the trend of unveiling its new lightweight laptops under the Gram series ahead of CES. This time, the South Korean company has announced four new Gram-series laptops that all are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors along with Iris Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. The range consists of the LG Gram 17 (17Z90N), LG Gram 15 (15Z90N), LG Gram 14 (14Z90N), and 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (14T90N). It is touted to retain the company's lightweight design and long battery life that it offered on the previous Gram-series laptops.

With the new LG Gram series, the company claims to offer twice the graphics processing power over what was available on last year's models. There are also technologies such as Iris Plus for smoothing the graphics production and Mega Cooling System to handle thermal dispersion.

The new Gram family includes the new LG Gram 17 as the largest option. It comes with a 17-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS display that delivers 16:10 aspect ratio. The next model in the series is the new LG Gram 15 that features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display along with 16:9 aspect ratio. The Gram 15 is said to have a body close to a traditional 14-inch notebook.

For on-the-go experiences, the new LG Gram 14 comes as a part of the new range. It is touted to have a chassis designed for a 13.3-inch notebook. However, there is a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio.

The Gram family has also included the new LG Gram 2-in-1 model that comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with touch support. The display panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has 16:9 aspect ratio. Despite being a portable option, the new 2-in-1 model has Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and is rated to deliver over 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. LG also underlines that the machine carries a weight of 1,145 grams.

lg gram 2 in 1 14t90n image LG Gram 2 in 1 LG

LG Gram 2-in-1 (14T90N) comes with a 14-inch full-HD touchscreen panel

 

Apart from major differences on the display size and aspect ratio, the new LG Gram models share similar specifications. All the four models have 10th generation Intel Core processor, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and M.2 Dual SSD slots. Further, the 17-inch and 15-inch models in the new range pack 80Whr battery, while the 14-inch versions have 72Whr battery. LG has also offered up White and Dark Silver colour options to choose from.

Price and availability details of the new LG Gram laptops are yet to be revealed. That said, LG is showcasing the new models at CES 2020 next month.

To recall, LG in December last year unveiled the Gram 17 and Gram 2-in-1 that it showcased at CES 2019. The company also launched the earlier Gram 17, Gram 15, and Gram 14 models in India in August.

LG Gram 17Z90N Laptop

LG Gram 17Z90N Laptop

Display size17.00-inch
Display resolution2560x1600 pixels
ProcessorCore
OSWindows 10
Weight1.35 kg
LG Gram 15Z90N Laptop

LG Gram 15Z90N Laptop

Display size15.60-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore
OSWindows 10
Weight1.12 kg
LG Gram 14Z90N Laptop

LG Gram 14Z90N Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore
OSWindows 10
Weight1.00 kg
LG Gram 14T90N Laptop

LG Gram 14T90N Laptop

Display size14.00-inch
Display resolution1920x1080 pixels
ProcessorCore
OSWindows 10
Weight1.15 kg
Jagmeet Singh
DoT Tells Telecom Operators to Pay Pending AGR Dues Fast
Honor Smartphones
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
