Asus and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand on Monday at CES 2020 announced two new gaming monitors, the ROG Swift 360Hz and ROG Swift PG32UQX. The first is a 24.5-inch Nvidia G-Sync supporting e-sports display with a jaw-dropping 360Hz refresh rate, while the latter is a 32-inch Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Swift 360Hz and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.

The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor is claimed by Asus to put out a whopping 50 percent more frames every second compared to 'conventional' 240Hz monitors, supplying e-sports and competitive gamers with the edge they need to win. As we mentioned, the ROG Swift 360Hz is Nvidia G-Sync certified, and features a full-HD resolution. Unfortunately, pricing and exactly availability information is not known for now.

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

Coming to the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, the gaming monitor is Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certified. It also features DisplayHDR 1400 compliance for displaying HDR content. The 32-inch 4K resolution monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 10-bit colour panel. It uses Mini-LED backlighting tech, said to help deliver a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, and Asus is also touting 1,152 zones of dynamic local dimming.

"The ROG Swift PG32UQX doesn't hold back in style, designed with multiple textures on the back of the display, separated by a subtle diagonal chrome strip. An Aura Sync-enabled RGB LED ROG logo lets users coordinate the PG32UQX with other Aura Sync-enabled components for a fully harmonised battle station. And a logo projector in the base of the ROG trademark twisted stand lets users show off the Republic of Gamers logo or display a customized logo using the included blank discs," the company said in a statement.

