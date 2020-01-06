Technology News
Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched

Asus says the 360Hz monitor provides 50 percent more frames per second compared to 240Hz monitors.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 18:03 IST
ROG Swift 360Hz is Nvidia G-Sync certified, and features a full-HD resolution

ROG Swift 360Hz is Nvidia G-Sync certified, and features a full-HD resolution

Highlights
  • ROG Swift 360Hz is a 24.5-inch monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate
  • ROG Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch Nvidia G-Sync gaming display
  • The ROG Swift PG32UQX has a 144Hz refresh rate

Asus and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand on Monday at CES 2020 announced two new gaming monitors, the ROG Swift 360Hz and ROG Swift PG32UQX. The first is a 24.5-inch Nvidia G-Sync supporting e-sports display with a jaw-dropping 360Hz refresh rate, while the latter is a 32-inch Nvidia G-Sync gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. The ROG Swift 360Hz and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.

The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor is claimed by Asus to put out a whopping 50 percent more frames every second compared to 'conventional' 240Hz monitors, supplying e-sports and competitive gamers with the edge they need to win. As we mentioned, the ROG Swift 360Hz is Nvidia G-Sync certified, and features a full-HD resolution. Unfortunately, pricing and exactly availability information is not known for now.

asus rog swift full ROG Swift PG32UQX

Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

 

Coming to the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, the gaming monitor is Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certified. It also features DisplayHDR 1400 compliance for displaying HDR content. The 32-inch 4K resolution monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 10-bit colour panel. It uses Mini-LED backlighting tech, said to help deliver a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, and Asus is also touting 1,152 zones of dynamic local dimming.

"The ROG Swift PG32UQX doesn't hold back in style, designed with multiple textures on the back of the display, separated by a subtle diagonal chrome strip. An Aura Sync-enabled RGB LED ROG logo lets users coordinate the PG32UQX with other Aura Sync-enabled components for a fully harmonised battle station. And a logo projector in the base of the ROG trademark twisted stand lets users show off the Republic of Gamers logo or display a customized logo using the included blank discs," the company said in a statement.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

CES 2020
Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies

Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
