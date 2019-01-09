Lenovo has expanded its range of Yoga-series computing devices by launching the Yoga S940 and Yoga C730 notebooks, Yoga A940 designer-focused desktop, and the Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter. The Chinese giant also unveiled the Android-powered Smart Tab P10 and Smart Tab M10 with an Amazon Alexa integration. To take on the likes of Amazon Echo Show and further its offerings in Smart Displays, Lenovo brought the Google Assistant-backed Smart Clock. This is essentially designed for the bedroom, though Lenovo has provided a feature for multi-room audio grouping to enhance your multimedia experience.

Getting started with the Lenovo Yoga S940, the notebook comes with a few interesting artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. These optional AI features are touted to help users work without much external distraction by automatically filtering out most ambient noise and blurring out background sounds during video calls. There are also AI-powered sensors to detect your absence and auto-lock the display to protect your data from strangers.

The Yoga S940 comes with an option for as high as 4K HDR display with up to 500 nits brightness. For movie lovers, the notebook also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos speaker system, paired with smart audio amplifiers. Lenovo also claims that the Yoga S940 is the world's first notebook to sport a Contour Glass panel that wraps around its bezels.

Under the hood, the Yoga S940 comes with Intel Core processors, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. The Windows 10-powered machine is also touted to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on the full-HD resolution. Further, the notebook has 1.2 kilograms of chassis that comes with 12.2mm of thickness.

Lenovo has provided AI-powered attention-sensing software Glance by Mirametrix to uplift your productivity on the Yoga S940. Also, there is an entire suite of Lenovo Smart Assist AI-enabled features as well as Windows Hello integration - backed by an infrared (IR) camera. The notebook also comes with a feature to enable simultaneous language transcription and translation in English and Mandarin Chinese languages. It will go on sale with an initial price of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,05,200) starting May.

If the Yoga S940 isn't pleasing to you, Lenovo has the Yoga A940 all-in-one (AIO) desktop that is majorly targeted at artists and designers. The machine has a 27-inch IPS display with optional 4K touchscreen support along with Dolby Vision technology. There is a hinge that enables the display panel of the Yoga A940 to tilt to comfortable 25-degree drafting mode.

Lenovo Yoga A940

To provide an experience similar to Microsoft's Surface Dial, the Yoga A940 comes with the Lenovo Precision Dial. The controller is claimed to be tailor-made to enable precise selections and adjustments. The dial can be placed on either the left or right side of the machine, depending on the comfort and ease of the user. Moreover, it is optimised for applications such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Lightroom, and Microsoft Office offerings including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The Yoga A940 also has Dolby Atmos speakers at the front. There is also a second set of speakers under the rotating display panel of the machine. Just like the Yoga S940 notebook, the Yoga A940 also comes preloaded with a range of Lenovo Smart Assist AI-enabled features.

On the hardware front, the Yoga A940 has up to eighth generation Intel Core i7 processors, AMD Radeon RX 560 discrete graphics, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB PCIe SSD or up to 2TB SATA HDD. The Yoga A940 comes with a starting price of $2,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000). It will be available for purchase through Lenovo's online store and Best Buy starting April.

The new Lenovo Yoga range of computers also includes the Yoga C730 2-in-1 convertible device that comes with up to 4K AMOLED display in a 15-inch size. Apart from vivid colours through the AMOLED panel, the Yoga C730 is capable of delivering premium audio through the built-in JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Lenovo Yoga C730

The Yoga C730 has eighth generation Intel Core i7 processors, Windows Ink for digital pen input, Windows Hello, and Cortana and Alexa support. The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga C730 with the AMOLED display will be available in select markets in March. Price details are likely to be announced locally.

Alongside computing devices, Lenovo has unveiled the Smart Tab P10 and Smart Tab M10 as its newest attempt to bring Android tablets back to life. The new Smart Tab models come with a complimentary Lenovo Smart Dock that enables a "Show Mode" to display full-screen visuals along with a surrounding sound. There is also an Amazon Alexa integration to make the Smart Dock useful for receiving inputs from various directions in a room.

The Lenovo Smart Tab models charge automatically with the pogo pin connectors of the Smart Dock. The Dock also turns on the Alexa Show Mode once you place the tablets onto it. Plus, Lenovo has offered Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music integration along with stereo speakers on the Smart Dock, tuned by Dolby, to entertain you in our room. The Smart Tab models come with a 10-inch full-HD display and feature three far-field microphones. Also, there is an optional fingerprint sensor that lets you protect your data and access your settings with a tap of your finger. The tablets also come preloaded with a kid's mode that is touted to offer curated content for children.

While the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 comes in Aurora Black colour options, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 is available in Slate Black. The former also has a dual-glass design along with an all-metal framing that measures 7mm thick and overall weighs 440 grams.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10

The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 comes at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000), while the Smart Tab M10 is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000). Both models will be available for pre-order through Amazon.com and Lenovo's online store later this month.

At CES 2019, Lenovo is also showcasing the Smart Clock with Google Assistant. The Smart Clock supports voice and touch controls and comes with a 4-inch IPS display. Its compact design makes it a perfect nightstand alternative. However, the Google Assistant integration within the Lenovo Smart Clock makes it a strong competitor against Amazon Echo Show.

Lenovo says that with a single command, such as "Hey Google, Good Night", the Smart Clock performs a series of actions, including dimming the connected lights in your bedroom. You can also put your smartphone on charge by directly using the full-size, built-in USB port.

Lenovo Smart Clock

The Lenovo Smart Clock also hides 6W speaker along with two passive radiators to fill up your room with audio. There is also Dolby's sound technology to reduce background noise while listening to music. Further, the device comes with multi-room functionality to let you add the Smart Clock to your existing home speaker group and play music, audiobooks, and podcast across multiple devices in your home. You can also use Chromecast support on the Smart Clock to stream shows and music on your TV or speakers using your voice. Moreover, Lenovo claims that the Smart Clock can be programmed to complement your wake and sleep cycles.

The Lenovo Smart Clock will be available starting this Spring at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,600).

Lenovo has also brought the Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter that transforms from an ergonomic mouse to a flat, fully functional laser presenter with up to 1,600 DPI. It will be available starting June with an initial price of $69.99 (roughly Rs. 4,900).