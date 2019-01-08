NDTV Gadgets360.com

CES 2019: HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 Launched, a Premium Offering for Business Users

, 08 January 2019
Photo Credit: HP

HP has announced its new Chromebook x360 14 G1 at CES 2019

Highlights

  • HP announced its new Chromebook x360 14 G1 at CES 2019
  • The Chromebook x360 14 G1 is a premium laptop aimed at business users
  • HP is yet to announce pricing details for the new Chromebook

HP has launched a premium Chromebook for who would rather have a powerful Chrome OS-based machine. At CES 2019, HP revealed its new Chromebook x360 14 G1 with an all-metal design. Earlier, HP had announced its first AMD-powered Chromebooks ahead of CES 2019. The new Chromebook x360 14 G1 is the complete opposite of the usual Chromebooks in the market which are largely targeted at the education sector. The Chromebook x360 14 G1 is designed for business users.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 features a 14-inch display running at a full-HD resolution and with slim bezels on the side. However, the top and bottom bezels are competitively larger.

There's a webcam on top of the display and a full-sized backlit keyboard. It also includes a diamond-cut touchpad along with two speakers.

HP's new convertible laptop offers Intel Pentium, Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 CPU options and up to 16GB RAM. As for storage, there are options up to 64GB. Since the laptop is meant for business usage, the multiple CPU options will help businesses easily pick the variant which suits their needs the best.

The Chromebook x360 14 G1 comes with two USB Type-C 3.1 ports, a single USB Type-A 3.1 post and one microSD card reader. HP says its latest Chromebook can last up to 13 hours on a full charge. However, battery backup depends entirely on the usage pattern.

The laptop comes in a silver colour. HP says its Chromebook x360 14 G1 will ship later this month but the company is yet to disclose pricing details.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: HP, Chromebook, CES, CES 2019, Chromebook x360 14 G1
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Comment
 
 

