Apart from the new Alienware m17 gaming laptop and the Alienware m15 refresh, Dell has refreshed its Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 and XPS 13 laptop as well at CES 2019. Furthermore, it also announced updates to the Dell Cinema service and advancements to the Mobile Connect service alongside. The XPS 13 refresh brings a new top-mounted HD webcam that is just 2.25mm in size, to maintain the slim bezels surrounding the Infinity Edge display. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 improves on the functional design with a full-sized pen garage in the hinge.

Dell XPS 13

Starting with the new and improved Dell XPS 13 laptop, the 13-inch display device supports up to 4K resolution, and is now powered with the eighth-gen Intel Core processors, and comes in a new frost anodised exterior colour option. Previously, it was available in rose gold and white, and black and silver versions as well. It features a new top-mounted HD webcam that is Dell's smallest HD webcam ever at just 2.25mm in size. Dell claims that the tiny size of the webcam enables it to maintain its InfinityEdge display, while moving the camera to the top of the display brings a better video experience. The refreshed XPS 13 also comes with Dolby Vision support, and the 52Whr battery is touted to offer up to 21 hours of battery life depending upon the usage.

It comes with Gore Thermal Insulation technology that provides thermal conductivity levels lower than air in a thin, flexible format. This insulation directs heat out of the device, lowering the temperature of the XPS. It weighs about 1.23kg, supports two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one DisplayPort, one USB Type-C port, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack output. It offers 4GB to 16GB LPDDR3 Dual Channel SDRAM options. The new Dell XPS 13 will be available in February, starting at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 63,100) on Dell.com, Microsoft.com, and in limited quantities in select Microsoft Store locations.

Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s

The 13-inch and 15-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s also received a refresh, and they now feature support for the latest eighth-gen Intel Core processors as well. The laptop features an upscale design with an aluminium body, narrow borders and a diamond-cut finish on the click pad edge. The most notable difference in design is the addition of the first-of-a-kind garage in the hinge that allows for storage of a full-sized Active Pen. The power button on the keyboard now also doubles up as a fingerprint reader, and 15-inch variant also supports a number pad. It comes with Adaptive Thermal technology enabling the system to adjust its performance profile based on how a customer is holding it. The company claims that the device changes power profiles to generate less heat when watching movies on a lap and ramps up to full power for productivity on a desk. The new Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 will be available in May 2019, with pricing information not revealed as of yet. Only the Black Edition features the pen garage hinge, and the silver colour option comes without it.

Dell Cinema advancements

Dell Cinema also gets CinemaColor 2.0, CinemaSound 2.0, and CinemaStream 2.0 upgrades at CES 2019. CinemaColor 2.0 is enhanced by Dolby Vision support to bring richer and deeper colours, and CinemaSound 2.0 brings volume, bass, and dialogue enhancements. It also brings sound optimization on Dell's 2-in-1s that lets you automatically adjust equalization for the best experience. It also brings Waves MaxxAudio NX support that tracks head movements via the device's webcam to provide 360 audio enhancement on your headphones, keeping the sound oriented with the user's position. Lastly, CinemaStream 2.0 enhances video streaming experience with up to 10x less buffering and up to 6x improvement in video quality. Dell Cinema with enhanced features will be available on the new XPS 13 and select Inspiron laptops

Dell Mobile Connect advancements

Launched at CES 2018, Dell Mobile Connect has received advancements in file transfer, VR-related feature introductions, and more this year. At CES 2019, Dell has announced that Mobile Connect will now come with additional functionality of wireless file transfer allowing Android users to drag and drop photos and other files from their phone to their PC and vice versa, even without Internet connection. A new feature will also allow VR gamers to receive notifications, conduct phone calls and reply to text messages while playing the game. Android users can even access all their mobile applications by pulling a virtual 3D model of their phone and operating it with touch inside the VR experience. Dell Mobile Connect is available for free on all new consumer Windows 10 XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and Dell G Series devices. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

