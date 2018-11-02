NDTV Gadgets360.com

Carl Icahn Commences Litigation Against Dell Technologies

, 02 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Carl Icahn Commences Litigation Against Dell Technologies

Highlights

  • The complaint was filed Wednesday in Delaware Chancery court
  • Icahn seeks an order requiring Dell to allow him to inspect its records
  • Dell disagrees with the lawsuit's "unfounded allegations"

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn sued Dell Technologies, claiming the company has refused to provide basic information about its proposed plan to return to public markets by buying up shares of DVMT.

The complaint filed Wednesday in Delaware Chancery court seeks judge's order requiring Dell to allow Icahn to inspect and copy its books and records.

Icahn also wants judge to establish process for considering which documents can be made public.

A representative for Dell said in an emailed statement that the company strongly disagrees with the lawsuit's "unfounded allegations" and will file a response Thursday.

The "transaction is the result of a very transparent and thorough process including an independent special committee representing DVMT shareholders, which was supported by its own financial and legal advisers," according to Dell's statement.

Ichan alleges that Dell is using threat of forced conversion of its stock to coerce investors into approving transaction at Dec. 11 shareholder meeting.

Icahn said in statement Thursday that Dell refused to provide information related to period from July 3 to now, while advisers have been soliciting votes.

An Investor called the DVMT deal a "conflicted transaction" that benefits controlling shareholders at the expense of DVMT holders.

Affiliates of Icahn own about 9.2 percent of Dell's Class V shares, according to complaint.

Hearing on Ichan's request to expedite case set for 3pm Monday.

Icahn came out against Dell's plan to return to public markets last month, arguing the proposed transaction undervalues the DVMT shares.

The billionaire will solicit votes against the deal and may propose an alternative deal to give investors a chance to cash out.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Carl Icahn, Dell Technologies
Facebook Open Sources 'Horizon' AI Tools Used to Improve Video, Messenger
Billion Capture Plus
Carl Icahn Commences Litigation Against Dell Technologies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  2. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  3. Vivo Y93 With 6.2-Inch Display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  4. Honor Magic 2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Front Camera Slider Launched
  5. Google Maps Now Shows 'Thugs of Hindostan' Navigation Option in India
  6. Lenovo Z5 Pro With Slider Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  7. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India
  8. How to Set Up Jio eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Reply Privately Within a Group
  10. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.