Intel also announced last month it could invest billions in Europe over the next decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 12:40 IST
The largest part of Bosch’s budget will be spent on a faster expansion of its Dresden, Germany factory

Highlights
  • A lack of chips for automakers has disrupted vehicle production
  • Bosch will fund a manufacturing facility in Malaysia
  • Bosch will invest in another facility in Stuttgart, Germany

German technology group Robert Bosch has earmarked more than EUR 400 million (roughly Rs. 3,490 crore) for investments in microchip production in Germany and Malaysia next year to ease a global shortage.

A lack of chips for automakers has disrupted vehicle production around the world, with suppliers relying almost exclusively on chips from only a few manufacturers in Asia and the United States.

The largest part of Bosch's budget will be spent on a faster expansion of its Dresden, Germany factory for 300-millimeter wafers, which the group inaugurated in June, it said in a statement on Friday.

About EUR 50 million (roughly Rs. 436 crore) will be invested at a site in Reutlingen near Stuttgart making 200-millimeter wafers, said the company, which also makes car parts and factory automation systems.

Another project to be funded will be the construction of a semiconductor testing facility in Penang, Malaysia, it added, without specifying the level of investment.

Intel, the biggest maker of processor chips for PCs and data centres, said last month it could invest up to EUR 80 billion (roughly Rs. 698 crore) in Europe over the next decade.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

