NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Bluetooth Location Tracking Will Get More Accurate Thanks to New Direction Finding Feature

Bluetooth Location Tracking Will Get More Accurate Thanks to New Direction Finding Feature

, 29 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bluetooth Location Tracking Will Get More Accurate Thanks to New Direction Finding Feature

Bluetooth 5.1 has received a new direction finding feature to make location tracking more accurate

Highlights

  • Bluetooth 5.1 is set to make location services more accurate
  • Bluetooth-based tracking services will be able to pinpoint devices
  • Bluetooth 5.1 is now available to developers

Bluetooth has been around for quite some time now, enabling mobile devices to quickly share a small amount of data using little power. One of the most popular use cases of Bluetooth is to track items. As of now, Bluetooth-based tracking works by sensing signal strength of the nearby objects. This narrows down objects to about 1-10 meters. But things are about to change as Bluetooth 5.1 has received a new feature that lets devices track the direction of a Bluetooth signal, making tracking accurate down to centimetre-level.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), a non-profit group that has been handling Bluetooth standards since 1998, announced the new feature on Monday. The new direction-tracking feature will lay the groundwork for a whole new generation of Bluetooth-based tracking devices. The new feature is available with Bluetooth 5.1 which is now shipping to developers. Although Bluetooth has always enabled location tracking services, it wasn't meant to be as accurate as GPS-based systems.

Currently, Bluetooth-based location services find out the physical location of an object using real-time locating systems (RTLS) and indoor positioning systems (IPS). With the new feature, Bluetooth-based tracking devices will be able to pinpoint objects with greater accuracy. The new direction-finding feature will work alongside Bluetooth's existing positioning systems to locate objects.

Bluetooth Low Energy, launched in 2010, has enabled developers and hardware vendors to create low-cost location tracking services based on Bluetooth with a wide range of applications. These include consumer, retail, healthcare, and others, according to Bluetooth Special Interest Group. The new feature promises to improve Bluetooth-based location tracking tools and services by offering a more scalable and flexible approach towards tracking objects.

While the new feature will make Bluetooth 5.1 more useful, it'll also raise a few eyebrows amongst privacy groups. It's not clear whether users will be able to manually turn off the new direction-finding feature specifically as of now. But for those of us who keep losing items around the house or office, this would be a very handy feature to have.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.1
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Acquires Corephotonics, Developer of Zoom Technology in Mobile Cameras: Report
Pricee
Bluetooth Location Tracking Will Get More Accurate Thanks to New Direction Finding Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  2. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: What's the Difference?
  4. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus Prices Surface Ahead of Official Launch
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  8. FaceTime Bug Allows Access to Your Audio, Disable FaceTime Until Fix Comes
  9. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  10. Redmi X Purported Leaked Poster Points to February 15 Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.