Technology News
loading

BlueKeep Attacks Being Carried Out ‘On a Mass Scale’ on Windows Machines: Report

BlueKeep vulnerability exists in unpatched versions of Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2.

By | Updated: 4 November 2019 18:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
BlueKeep Attacks Being Carried Out ‘On a Mass Scale’ on Windows Machines: Report

The "BlueKeep" remote code execution vulnerability, which could have an effect similar to the WannaCry bug from 2017, is currently attacking vulnerable machines that are apparently compromised for cryptocurrency mining purposes, according to media reports. The BlueKeep vulnerability exists in unpatched versions of Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2.

According to security researcher Kevin Beaumont, several honeypots in his EternalPot RDP honeypot network started to crash and reboot.

They've been active for almost half a year and this is the first time they came down. For some reason, the machines in Australia did not crash, the researcher said in a tweet, Bleeping Computer reported on Sunday.

Security researchers, including Beaumont who originally named the vulnerability and Marcus Hutchins, also known as "MalwareTech", who was responsible for hitting the kill switch that stopped the WannaCry bug, have confirmed that a widespread BlueKeep exploit attack is now currently underway.

Hutchins was quoted as saying by the Wired that "BlueKeep has been out there for a while now. But this is the first instance where I've seen it being used on a mass scale."

Interestingly, BlueKeep exploit has the ability to spread itself from one machine to another, while the attackers are searching for vulnerable unpatched Windows systems that have Remote Desktop Services (RDP) 3389 ports exposed to the Internet.

For now though, this looks like being an attack campaign with a cryptocurrency miner payload, according to Forbes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BlueKeep, Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2
ISRO Working to Demonstrate Soft Landing on Moon: Chief
Jio Fiber Showed Most Fluctuation in Internet Speeds in Q2 and Q3: Ookla
Honor Smartphones
BlueKeep Attacks Being Carried Out ‘On a Mass Scale’ on Windows Machines: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  2. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Features Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch
  3. Xiaomi Watch Teased to Sport Sapphire Glass Protection Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G8 Plus Review
  5. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  6. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Payload Detects Argon-40 in Lunar Exosphere
  7. Amazon Drops Grocery Delivery Fee for Prime Members as Rivals Close In
  8. Motorola Razr 2019 Live Image, More Renders Surface Online
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  10. Mi CC9 Pro Official Teasers Highlight Curved Display, Camera Zoom
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Says It Will Spend $2.5 Billion on Housing Crunch in the US
  2. Jio Fiber Showed Most Fluctuation in Internet Speeds in Q2 and Q3: Ookla
  3. BlueKeep Attacks Being Carried Out ‘On a Mass Scale’ on Windows Machines: Report
  4. Nokia 2.3 Spotted in Distributor Database, Three Colour Variants Revealed
  5. ISRO Working to Demonstrate Soft Landing on Moon: Chief
  6. Vivo S5 Leaked Image Hints at Hole-Punch Display, Slim All-Round Bezels: Report
  7. Mi Note 10 Pro May Debut Alongside Mi Note 10 on November 6
  8. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan With Rs. 4 Lakh Insurance Cover Expanded to Delhi-NCR
  9. Vivo Y91, Vivo Y91i Price in India Cut, to Be Offered Both Online and Offline
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite May Look Similar to Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S9+, Include 4,370mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.