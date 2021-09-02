Technology News
BenQ WiT ScreenBar, BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus Monitor Lights Launched in India

BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus features a dial to adjust the brightness and temperature, whereas BenQ WiT ScreenBar includes touch buttons.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 September 2021 18:53 IST
BenQ WiT ScreenBar, BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus Monitor Lights Launched in India

BenQ WiT Screenbar is priced at Rs. 9,990 whereas BenQ WiT Screenbar Plus is priced at Rs. 12,990

Highlights
  • BenQ WiT Screenbar range will be available via Amazon
  • BenQ has introduced a patented clip and an asymmetrical design
  • BenQ WiT ScreenBar solely illuminates 70cmx40cm desk area

BenQ WiT ScreenBar and BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus monitor lights have been launched in India to help those working from home due to the ongoing pandemic. The WiT ScreenBar range ensures zero reflective glare off the monitor, while also saving space. It solely illuminates 70cmx40cm desk area in front of the monitor. BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus features a dial to adjust the brightness and temperature, whereas BenQ WiT ScreenBar includes touch buttons. BenQ has introduced a patented clip and an asymmetrical design on the WiT ScreenBar range, allowing it to fit perfectly atop almost any display, where it is able to deliver ambient light directly above the monitor, reducing eye strain and discomfort.

BenQ WiT ScreenBar, BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus price in India, availability

The new BenQ WiT Screenbar is priced at Rs. 9,990 whereas BenQ WiT Screenbar Plus is priced at Rs. 12,990 in India. They will be available via Amazon, as per a press release from the company. However, the e-commerce site hasn't listed it yet. The devices come with a one-year carry-in warranty.

BenQ WiT ScreenBar, BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus specifications

BenQ WiT ScreenBar and BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus assures zero reflected glare off the screen without the use of a space-consuming lamp base. The monitor lights have an adjustable colour temperature (2700K–6500K) to improve efficiency and comfort, and it complies with ANSI White 8 quadrangles colour temperature standard. The monitor lights have an asymmetrical design that allows it to fit atop almost any display, where it delivers ambient light directly above the monitor, reducing eye strain and discomfort.

BenQ WiT ScreenBar Plus features a dial to adjust the brightness and temperature, whereas the BenQ WiT ScreenBar includes touch buttons. The touch controls respond to light touch to switch on/off, a longer touch to change the brightness and colour temperature, and a light touch to activate the Auto Dimmer Mode. When you turn the light on, BenQ WiT ScreenBar resets to the most recently used brightness and colour temperature settings. There is also an ambient light sensor that detects atmospheric light and automatically adjusts the brightness and colour. The company says it can operate for 50,000 hours.

Tasneem Akolawala
