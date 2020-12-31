BenQ has launched two new entertainment monitors in India. The monitors carry model numbers EW3280U and EW2780Q and come with a ‘Brightness Intelligence Plus' technology that helps adjust brightness and colour temperature based on the environment. The new monitors are also equipped with BenQ's HDRi technology and ‘treVolo' speakers. The more premium BenQ EW3280U monitor comes with 95 percent DCI-PE wide colour gamut and the BenQ EW2780Q monitor comes with 99 percent sRGB.

BenQ EW3280U, BenQ EW2780Q monitors price in India, availability

The new BenQ EW3280U monitor is the more premium model of the two and is priced at Rs. 69,990. The BenQ EW2780Q monitor, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 29,999 in India. These monitors are available with partner retail outlets, which can be searched for on the company site.

BenQ EW3280U monitor features

Coming to the technical details, the BenQ EW3280U monitor has a 32-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS panel that supports BenQ's HDRi and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for optimised images and an immersive display experience. BenQ says that its HDRi technology combines brightness intelligence, colour saturation, balance optimisation, and proprietary HDR image techniques to accentuate image contrast and clarity. It comes with 5 millisecond GtG response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor has two built-in 2W BenQ ‘treVolo' stereo speakers and one 5W woofer on board. It has 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut with HDR, and supports FreeSync technology. There is an additional USB Type-C port on board alongside the other traditional ports like HDMI. It comes with several eye-care features like Brightness Intelligence Plus, low blue light, and flicker-free technologies, as well as a new ePaper Mode, Eye Reminder, and Color Weakness Mode.

BenQ says the ePaper Mode simulates paperback and e-books with ideal contrast, brightness, and colour temperature range for comfortable reading, while Eye Reminder alerts users to take breaks from watching based on user-defined preferences. Colour Weakness Mode compensates red and green on-screen colours for viewers with protanomaly or deuteranomaly colour blindness.

BenQ EW2780Q monitor features

The lower-priced BenQ EW2780Q monitor has a 27-inch 2K UHD (2560x1440 pixels) IPS panel, also with BenQ's HDRi support for an immersive display. It has two 5W ‘treVolo' stereo speakers and offers 5 millisecond GtG response time with a 60Hz refresh rate. There's 99 percent sRGB colour gamut with HDR. The monitor is also equipped with eye-care features like Brightness Intelligence Plus, TUV-certified flicker-free, low blue light, and ePaper mode.