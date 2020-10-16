US-based Avita has launched the Liber V14 laptop in India just in time for the festive season. The laptop features the Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor paired with 16GB of RAM. It has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare technology and offers 1TB of SSD storage. The Avita Liber 14 comes in a unique navy blue finish with golden accents at the edges. The Avita Liber V14 laptop weighs just 1.25 kg, has a thin frame, and comes with a slightly protruding web camera.

Avita Liber V14 price in India, sale

The new Avita Liber V14 laptop is priced in India at Rs. 62,990. It is available in a single Navy Blue finish and is already on sale on Flipkart. Launch offers include 10 percent of on SBI debit and credit card, up to Rs. 1,250 and Rs. 1,750 respectively. The e-commerce giant has also listed no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 6,999 per month and is offering up to Rs. 15,650 discount on exchange.

Avita Liber V14 specifications

Avita Liber V14 runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixel) LED backlit display. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop has 1TB of SSD storage and comes integrated with Intel Integrated UHD graphic card.

There is a 1-megapixel web camera on the Avita Liber V14 and the laptop is touted to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge thanks to the 4,830mAh Li-ion battery inside. There are two USB slots, one USB Type-C slot, one HDMi port, and one microSD card slot. It has built-in dual speakers and microphone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth v4.2. As mentioned, the Avita Liber V14 weighs about 1.25kg and measures 317.5x215.9x18.8mm. It has a backlit keyboard as well.

