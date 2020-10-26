Technology News
Avita Essential Laptop With 14-Inch Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990

Avita Essential is priced at Rs. 17,990 in India and is currently available at a discounted rate on Amazon.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 October 2020 18:11 IST
Avita Essential features a unique cloth texture design and is available in three colours

Highlights
  • Avita Essential has been launched in India
  • The laptop is currently available at Rs. 14,990 on Amazon
  • Avita Essntial offers six hours of battery life

Avita Essential has been launched as a pocket-friendly offering from the laptop maker. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and features a thin-bezel design. Avita Essential features a 14-inch full-HD display and offers up to six hours of battery life. The laptop is offered in three colours – Concrete Grey, Matte Black, and Matte White. Avita says it aims to provide convenience, durability, and flexibility at an affordable price with this product. Avita Essential features a unique cloth texture design and is currently available at a discounted rate on Amazon.

Avita Essential price in India, availability

Avita Essential is priced in India at Rs. 17,990. It is available for purchase via Amazon. To mark the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce platform is offering the laptop at a discounted price of Rs. 14,990. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMIs for the laptop, starting from Rs. 706 per month. Avita is also offering a two-year onsite warranty.

Avita Essential specifications

Avita Essential runs on Windows 10 Home and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixel) display with thin bezel designs. It has an anti-glare screen for optimal display during long use and a 2-megapixel webcam.

The laptop is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 (clocked at 2.6GHz) processor and is backed by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Avita Essential packs a 128GB SSD and comes embedded with Intel UHD Graphics 600. The laptop features a noise-free fan-less design.

The laptop offers a battery life of six hours. It comes with two 0.8W speakers and Bluetooth 4.0 support. Connectivity options on Avita Essential include an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 Type-A slots, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, and a power jack. The laptop weighs 1.37kg.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
