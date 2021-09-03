Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, and ExpertBook series laptop models have launched with OLED displays aimed at creators. All the models except for the ExpertBook series are offered in both Intel and AMD configurations while the ExpertBook series is only available with Intel CPUs. The ProArt Studiobook series includes a Pro and non-Pro model, both of which come with a multifunction physical dial called the Asus Dial. The other models follow pretty much the same design language as their predecessors.

Asus Zenbook, Vivobook, ProArt Studiobook, ExpertBook: Price, availability

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED W5600 and W7600 will be available in the next three months with a starting price of at $2,500 (roughly Rs. 1.82 lakh). The AMD-based ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED H5600 and the Intel-based ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED H7600 will also be available by the end of the year with a starting price of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.46 lakh).

A report by The Verge states that Asus Zenbook 14X OLED series starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakhs).

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the other laptop models in the Indian market.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED, Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: Specifications, features

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED come with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs as well as AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The main difference between the two models, as the names suggest, is that the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a display that can be flipped all the way back for a tablet-like experience. Both models have 14-inch, 16:10 touchscreen displays, but the Flip variant can be equipped with up to an WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) panel while the non-Flip model comes with up to a WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) panel. Both feature Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports (Intel variants).

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: Specifications, features

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED features a 14-inch, 16:10 display with up to WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution while the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED packs a 16-inch WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) display. They are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs as well as AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The Intel models for both laptops can be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU while the AMD models can be equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. They come with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Only the 14-inch Intel model gets a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: Specifications, features

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch display with up to WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) resolution. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED comes with a 15.6-inch, 16:9 display with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution. Both are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The 14-inch model can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU while the 15.6-inch model comes with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. Both can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. And Intel variants of both laptops also come with a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED: Specifications, features

The Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED models are equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The Pro model also has an option for Intel's Xeon W-11955M CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX A5000 laptop GPU. The non-Pro model comes with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Both models have 16-inch, 16:10 displays with up to WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) resolution. They pack up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB + 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD in RAID 0 configurations. The Intel models have Thunderbolt 4 connectivity as well.

The unique feature about the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED and ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED is the Asus Dial located to the left of the trackpad just below the keyboard. The multifunctional physical dial can be used for precise control over parameters in four creative apps including After Effects, Photoshop, Premier Pro, and Lightroom. It can also be used to control the volume, brightness, and some other settings.

Asus ExpertBook B5 OLED, Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED: Specifications, features

Asus ExpertBook B5 series only has 11th Gen Intel Core CPU options going up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. The laptops come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. The ExpertBook B5 OLED laptop can be equipped with up to 512GB + 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration, while the Flip variant comes with up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Both feature 13.3-inch OLED, full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) displays with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED has a touchscreen display that can rotate all the way back to be used as a tablet.