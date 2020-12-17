Asus ZenBook and VivoBook models have been refreshed with the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs for the Indian market. The lineup include ZenBook Flip S (UX371EA), ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA), ZenBook 14 (UX435), ZenBook 13 (UX325EA), VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470), VivoBook S S13 (S333), VivoBook S S14 (S433EA), VivoBook S S15 (S532EQ), VivoBook 14 (X415), VivoBook 15 (X515), and more. Some of these ZenBook and VivoBook laptops were unveiled globally in September and have now made their way to India.

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) price in India, specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip S (UX371) price starts at Rs. 1,49,990 in India and is available via Asus Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and offline stores. It features a 13-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 400 nits peak brightness, 100-percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Pantone-validated display with HDR support. It has a 16:9 slim-bezel NanoEdge touchscreen. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) price in India, specifications

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) starts at Rs. 94,990 and will be available via offline retailers. It features a 13.3-inch OLED full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) 16:9 display with an IPS panel and 400 nits of peak brightness. It can be equipped with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get up to 16GB 4,266 MHz PDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane storage. You also get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) port, a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, and an HDMI port with the Zenbook Flip 13.

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) price in India, specifications

Asus ZenBook 14 (UX435) starts at Rs. 99,990 and is available through offline stores and Asus Exclusive Stores. With a 14-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1920x1080) display, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 60Hz refresh rate, the ZenBook 14 comes in multiple configurations. It can be equipped with up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB GDDR6 memory. You get up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) price in India, specifications

VivoBook Flip 14 starts at Rs. 51,990 and is available via offline stores and Asus Exclusive Stores. It has a 14-inch full-HD LED-backlit display with 45-percent NTSC coverage. Under the hood, it comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU or a Core i5-1135G7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get up to 8GB 4,266MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB M.2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD that is upgradable up to 1TB.

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) price in India, specifications

Asus VivoBook S S13 (S333) costs Rs. 64,990 and is being sold through Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, and other offline stores. It features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You get 8GB 3,200MHz LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD for storage. The 14-inch model – VivoBook S S14 (S433) – comes with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor while the 15-inch model – VivoBook S S15 (S532) – can be equipped with up to Core i7-1165G7 processor and Nvidia MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. VivoBook S S14 costs Rs. 65,990 and is available via Asus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and offline stores. VivoBook S S15 costs Rs. 72,990 and is available from Asus Exclusive Stores and offline stores.

Asus Zenbook 13 (UX325EA) price in India, specifications

This laptop starts at Rs. 79,990 and is available for purchase via Asus Exclusive Stores, offline stores, Flipkart, and Amazon. You get a 13.3-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM, the ZenBook 13 comes with up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage.

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) price in India, specifications

ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) starts at Rs. 94,990 and is only available through offline stores. It comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touch screen with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It has 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. With up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, this laptop can be equipped with up to 16GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD with 32GB Intel Optane Memory.

