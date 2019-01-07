Asus has announced its 2019 lineup of thin and light 'Ultrabooks' at CES 2019 including the affordable ZenBook 14 and the ZenBook S13, which the company claims sports the world's thinnest bezels. Asus also unveiled the StudioBook S (W700) at the trade show, which is a sleek and portable workstation-class laptop. Finally, the company also refreshed its VivoBook line with thinner display bezels.

Asus ZenBook S13, ZenBook 14, and Studiobook S prices, availability

Asus has not announced the price of the ZenBook S13. The ultraportable laptop will go on sale in Q1 2019 in a plethora of colours including a new Utopia Blue with Rose Gold accents. The Asus ZenBook 14 will be also be available sometime in Q1 2019 starting at $749 (Roughly Rs. 52,800). The new VivoBook line will ship in Q1 2019 and pricing details will be announced later. Asus has not announced pricing or availability details for the StudioBook S.

Asus ZenBook S13 specifications

The ZenBook S13 weighs just 1.13kg and features a 13.9-inch full-HD LED display with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The biggest USP of the laptop are its 2.5mm NanoEdge bezels, which Asus claims are the thinnest on any laptop in the world. Other specifications include Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, eight generation Intel Core Whiskey Lake processors (Core i5 or Core i7), up to 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage. The front camera is housed within a 'notch' at the top of the screen.

Asus ZenBook 14 specifications

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a sleek and portable Ultrabook that weighs just 1.65kg and features a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080) IPS display. Users can choose between GeForce MX 150 and Intel integrated graphics as well as Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors. Both the ZenBook S13 and ZenBook 14 come with USB Type-C ports and a quad-speaker Harman Kardon certified audio system.

The ZenBook 14 has a few tricks up its sleeve. The touchpad doubles up as a number pad, allowing users to perform calculations easily. Additionally, the lid, when opened, lifts up the chassis to give a more comfortable typing experience.

Asus StudioBook S specifications

The StudioBook S (W700) is a powerful workstation-class laptop with a 17-inch LED-backlit FullHD display with NanoEdge bezels, Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 RAM, and up to 4TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3 SSD storage. CPU options include Intel Xeon E-2176M 2.7GHz hexa-core with Turbo Boost (up to 4.4GHz) and Intel Core i7(8th gen) 2.2GHz hexa-core with Turbo Boost.

Asus VivoBook 2019 refresh

In less exciting news, Asus has also introduced a new lineup of its mainstream VivoBook laptops with slim bezels. The three laptops on offer include the VivoBook 14 with a 14-inch IPS HD (1,280 x 720)/ full-HD display, the Vivobook 15 with a 15.6-inch HD/ full-HD display, and the VivoBook 17 with a 17.3-inch HD+/ full-HD display. Asus also announced 4 new four new Chrome OS machines ahead of CES 2019. Part of Asus' new Chromebook Education series, the four devices include the company's first Chrome OS-based tablet, two 11.6-inch convertible Chromebooks, and a 14-inch Chromebook.